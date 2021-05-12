Birthrates in largely minority Chinese counties fell 43.7 percent from 2017 to 2018, with over 160,000 fewer babies born. That compares with a slight increase in births in counties populated mostly by China’s Han majority.
Such an extreme drop in birthrates is unprecedented in the 71 years since the United Nations began collecting global fertility statistics, said Nathan Ruser, a co-author of the report.
The ASPI report corroborates an Associated Press story and a report by German researcher Adrian Zenz last year that found the Chinese government was reducing Uyghur birthrates with sterilizations, abortions and intrauterine devices, and fining and detaining people with three or more children.
— Associated Press
Norway drops AstraZeneca vaccine; J&J still on hold: Norway will not resume the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, while a decision on whether to start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains on hold, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said. A government-appointed commission had recommended that both vaccines be excluded from Norway's vaccination program because of a risk of rare but harmful side effects. Authorities suspended the AstraZeneca rollout this week after a small number of inoculated people were hospitalized.
Johnson apologizes for deaths of 10 civilians during the Troubles: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized for the deaths of 10 civilians during military operations half a century ago in west Belfast, a day after a coroner's court determined that they were innocent victims. Johnson told the first minister and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland in a call that the events of August 1971 were tragic. "The prime minister apologized unreservedly,'' Johnson's office said. The killings occurred as the British army confronted protesters during the early days of the sectarian conflict that became known as the Troubles.
Karadzic to spend life in British prison: Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, sentenced to life for war crimes and genocide, will serve his term in a U.K. prison, Britain said. Karadzic, 75, was one of the chief architects of the slaughter and devastation of Bosnia's 1992-95 war. He was convicted by a U.N. court in 2016 of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. He was sentenced to 40 years, later increased to life. He is in the court's detention unit but will be moved to an unspecified British prison.
— From news services