World Digest: May 12, 2022

Constitutional court backs assisted suicide Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Colombia’s constitutional court backed medically assisted suicide in a decision this week, making it the first Latin American country to support death by suicide for those with serious or incurable illnesses. Euthanasia — in which a patient chooses to die in a procedure during which medical staff is present — has been legal in Colombia since 1997. In January, it was used for the first time by a person with a non-terminal illness.

The decision on assisted suicide — when a person takes steps to end their own life after consulting a doctor — came after Colombian right-to-die group DescLAB sued, arguing that criminalizing those who assist others with suicide violates people’s right to a dignified death and access to medical help.

The ruling requires that patients meet the standards in place for euthanasia: They must be diagnosed with an injury or serious or incurable disease that causes intense physical or mental pain they find incompatible with living a dignified life.

At this time, people who encourage or assist someone to carry out suicide to end suffering from illness can be sentenced to 16 to 36 months in prison.

Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia, Spain, Germany and some U.S. states also allow medically assisted suicide.

— Reuters

3 ballistic missiles launched toward sea

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, its neighbors said, in its latest weapons demonstrations this year. The launches occurred just hours after the country confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The launches could underscore North Korea’s determination to press ahead with its efforts to expand its arsenal despite the virus outbreak to rally support behind its leader, Kim Jong Un, and keep up pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy.

These were the North’s first weapons launches since the inauguration of conservative South Korean President Yoon ­Suk-yeol on Tuesday.

North Korea has a history of rattling new governments in Seoul and Washington in an apparent bid to boost its bargaining chips in future negotiations.

The missiles plunged into the waters between North Korea’s eastern coast and outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

— Associated Press

Israel advances plans for settler homes

Israel advanced plans for the construction of more than 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, a rights group said, a day after the military demolished homes in an area where hundreds of Palestinians face the threat of expulsion.

Hagit Ofran of the anti-settlement watchdog group Peace Now said a military planning body approved 4,427 housing units at a meeting that she attended.

It is the biggest advancement of settlement projects since the Biden administration took office. The White House opposes settlement construction and views it as an obstacle to any eventual peace deal with the Palestinians.

Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and supports a two-state solution to the conflict.

On Wednesday, Israeli troops demolished at least 18 buildings and structures in the West Bank after a Supreme Court decision that would force at least 1,000 Palestinians out of an area Israel designated as a firing zone in the early 1980s.

— Associated Press

France says two of its nationals being held in Iran: France's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that two French nationals have been arrested in Iran and that French authorities have "fully mobilized" to secure their swift release. A trade union identified the two as a teachers' union official and her partner. It said they were on a tourist trip to Iran. Iran had said a day earlier that it arrested two European nationals who it alleged were fomenting "insecurity" in the country.

— From news services

