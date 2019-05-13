SUDAN

Bashir charged with role in protester deaths

Sudanese prosecutors have charged ousted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir with involvement in killing protesters and incitement to kill protesters during the uprising that drove him from power last month, the official Sudan News Agency reported Monday.

Protest organizers say security forces killed about 100 demonstrators during the four months of rallies leading to Bashir’s overthrow on April 11.

The transitional military council ruling Sudan has said he will face justice at home and will not be extradited to The Hague, where the International Criminal Court has charged him with war crimes and genocide over the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

Bashir was imprisoned days after the military removed him. The protesters have remained in the streets, demanding the dismantling of his regime and a swift transition to civilian rule.

At least a dozen protesters were wounded Monday in clashes with the military, the Sudan Doctors Committee said. It is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded the protests.

The demonstrators had resumed negotiations with the army earlier Monday while also calling for more protests. The two sides remain divided over what role the military, dominated by Bashir appointees, should have in the transition period until elections are held.

— Associated Press

SRI LANKA

Violence spurs curfew, ban on social media

Sri Lanka’s government imposed a nationwide curfew Monday and temporarily blocked social media after a flare-up of religious violence in apparent response to last month’s Easter attacks, which killed more than 250 people.

C.D. Wickramaratne, Sri Lanka’s acting police chief, said the violence started with the stoning of a few shops in the town of Kuliyapitiya on Sunday. It was soon brought under control, but mobs carried out violence on a bigger scale Monday, he said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a speech to the nation that the government decided to impose the curfew to stop the violence from spreading. Police said the curfew would be enforced until further notice in North Western province.

Tensions have been running high in the Buddhist-majority Indian Ocean nation since the Easter attacks by suicide bombers, who struck three churches and three luxury hotels. The Islamic State asserted responsibility for the attacks, which were carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group.

The government imposed the social media ban after an exchange of accusations between two people on Facebook led to a mob attack on a Muslim-owned shop Sunday in the Catholic-majority town of Chilaw, said Nalaka Kaluwewa, the chief of the Information Department.

— Associated Press

54 rescued from Boko Haram, Nigeria says: The Nigerian army said it has rescued 54 women and children held captive by the Islamist extremist group Boko Haram. A military statement said troops made the rescue during a clearance operation over the weekend in Borno state. Boko Haram fighters apparently had fled the area before the troops arrived. Boko Haram began its insurgency in northeastern Nigeria and has expanded its reach to neighboring countries.

Iranian woman receives 10 years on spying charges: Iran's judiciary said an Iranian national has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of spying for Britain, the semiofficial Iranian Students' News Agency reported. A judiciary spokesman said the woman had worked for the British Council, a nonpolitical organization, and cooperated with British intelligence. He said she had been jailed for the past year while her case was under investigation. The spokesman did not name the woman but said she had been studying in Britain and was recruited there.

Ex-Interpol chief's wife gets asylum in France: The wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, who is jailed in China, said France has granted her asylum request. Grace Meng said being able to stay in France offers her family greater security while she fights for information from China about her husband's whereabouts and even whether he is still alive. He disappeared on a trip to Beijing in September. Chinese authorities later said Meng Hongwei was in detention, accused of corruption. Grace Meng claims her husband is a victim of political persecution.

Turkish election body rejects opposition demand: Turkey's electoral board has rejected a demand by opposition parties to annul local election results in Istanbul's 39 districts, following the board's decision to strip the opposition of its victory in the mayoral race. The Supreme Electoral Council also turned down the opposition's request to annul the results of last year's presidential and parliamentary elections, which further solidified President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's grip on power. The board ruled in favor of Erdogan's party last week, ordering a rerun of the mayoral race on June 23.

— From news services