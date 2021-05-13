17 migrants drown as boat sinks off Tunisia: Authorities said 17 migrants drowned and two were rescued after a boat trying to carry them to Europe sank off Tunisia's coast. A naval mission saved the two migrants from Nigeria off the coastal town of Zarzis, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said. The survivors told rescuers that the boat had left Libya on Sunday with 19 people aboard and that its engine broke down at sea. It was at least the fourth deadly boat sinking in the past couple of months off Tunisian shores involving migrants trying to reach Europe to escape conflict or poor living conditions.