The military seized power Feb. 1, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. It has since faced massive popular opposition, which it has tried to suppress with the use of force — which has killed hundreds — and by muzzling the news media.
Japan has criticized the military government’s crackdown but has taken a milder approach than the United States and some other countries that imposed sanctions.
Kitazumi, a former reporter for Japan’s Nikkei business news, had also been charged with violating visa regulations. He was the first foreign journalist charged under a statute that the state press has described as targeting “fake news.”
The clemency announcement came a day after a military court sentenced a Myanmar journalist to three years in prison on similar charges concerning his reporting.
Min Nyo is a correspondent for DVB — the Democratic Voice of Burma, an online and broadcast news agency — which has continued to operate despite being banned by the junta.
About 80 journalists have been arrested since the junta’s takeover. Roughly half are still detained.
— Associated Press
AFGHANISTAN
11 civilians killed on first day of cease-fire
At least 11 civilians were killed and 13 wounded in bombings in Afghanistan on Thursday, hours after a three-day cease-fire began to mark the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, officials said.
Although there were no reports of direct fighting between Taliban insurgents and security forces as they observe the cease-fire, roadside bombs continued to inflict civilian casualties.
In the country’s south, a roadside bomb struck a car in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province, killing five civilians, including a woman and children, said a spokesman for the provincial police.
In another incident, two children were killed and three adults wounded when a roadside bomb exploded beneath a taxi in Kandahar’s Maiwand district.
In the northern province of Kunduz, a sticky bomb attached to a car killed two civilians and wounded 10, said a spokesman for the province’s police chief.
Two civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in the central province of Ghazni, officials said.
The three-day pause announced by the Taliban and heeded by the government comes at a time when violence has sharply escalated nationwide in the wake of Washington’s announcement last month of plans to pull out all U.S. troops by Sept. 11.
— Reuters
17 migrants drown as boat sinks off Tunisia: Authorities said 17 migrants drowned and two were rescued after a boat trying to carry them to Europe sank off Tunisia's coast. A naval mission saved the two migrants from Nigeria off the coastal town of Zarzis, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said. The survivors told rescuers that the boat had left Libya on Sunday with 19 people aboard and that its engine broke down at sea. It was at least the fourth deadly boat sinking in the past couple of months off Tunisian shores involving migrants trying to reach Europe to escape conflict or poor living conditions.
Ex-Maldives president flies to Germany to treat blast wounds: Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed, who was critically wounded in an explosion last week, was released from a hospital and flown to Germany for further treatment, his family and the hospital said. Authorities blamed the blast on Islamist extremists. Two of Nasheed's bodyguards and two apparent bystanders also were wounded in the blast, which police say involved a homemade explosive device attached to a motorbike parked near his car. Nasheed was the first democratically elected president of Maldives, serving from 2008 to 2012.
— From news services