Moscow's metro fires staff with anti-Kremlin views: Moscow's metro service has fired more than 40 people, many of whom believe they were dismissed for their anti-Kremlin views or for registering support for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said a trade union chief. Police have cracked down hard on supporters of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken opponent, after they staged several nationwide protests this year to demand his release from jail. Some have been prosecuted for flouting coronavirus restrictions and put under house arrest, and several of Navalny's most prominent allies have left the country. Nikolai Gostev told Reuters that the Moscow metro's independent trade union, which he heads, had been approached by 40 workers, most of them train drivers who had been told to quit. Those who declined to do so were fired for invented infractions, he said. Moscow's metro did not reply to a request to comment.