Armenia accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the frontier. Azerbaijan denied this and said its forces only defended their side of the frontier.
“Yesterday an agreement was reached that today Azerbaijan’s armed forces should leave Armenian territory,” the Interfax news agency quoted Armenia’s caretaker prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, as saying.
“There are territories that the Azerbaijanis did indeed leave. But since the agreement was not fulfilled completely, today I have approached the president of Russia . . . for military assistance.”
IRELAND
Health service hit by ransomware attack
Ireland’s health service operator shut down all its IT systems Friday to protect them from a “significant” ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services, disrupting coronavirus testing and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.
An international cybercrime gang was behind the attack, said Ossian Smyth, the minister for e-government, calling it perhaps the most significant such attempt against the Irish state.
Ireland’s coronavirus vaccination program was not directly affected, but the attack was affecting IT systems serving all other local and national health provision, the head of the Health Service Executive said.
“We are very clear we will not be paying any ransom,” said Prime Minister Micheál Martin.
CHINA
Officials log first local covid cases in weeks
Mainland China reported 12 new coronavirus cases Friday, including its first local transmissions in more than three weeks, national and regional authorities said.
Four of the cases were local infections in Anhui province, all linked to the same case, surnamed Li. State media reported mass testing being carried out in two cities in the province, Luan and Hefei.
Two of the Anhui cases were reported by the National Health Commission on Friday, after being logged Thursday. They were the first local transmissions since April 20.
Anhui authorities later reported two more local cases, both with links to Li. None of the cases had been vaccinated, the Xinhua News Agency cited a local health official as saying.
Meanwhile, Liaoning’s provincial health authority reported three new infections, including two local ones, both in the port city of Yingkou.
The five other cases in mainland China, logged on Thursday and reported on Friday, were imported infections originating overseas.
China has recorded more than 102,000 coronavirus cases and about 4,800 deaths.
Moscow's metro fires staff with anti-Kremlin views: Moscow's metro service has fired more than 40 people, many of whom believe they were dismissed for their anti-Kremlin views or for registering support for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said a trade union chief. Police have cracked down hard on supporters of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken opponent, after they staged several nationwide protests this year to demand his release from jail. Some have been prosecuted for flouting coronavirus restrictions and put under house arrest, and several of Navalny's most prominent allies have left the country. Nikolai Gostev told Reuters that the Moscow metro's independent trade union, which he heads, had been approached by 40 workers, most of them train drivers who had been told to quit. Those who declined to do so were fired for invented infractions, he said. Moscow's metro did not reply to a request to comment.
Northern Ireland's unionists elect hard-liner as leader: The new leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pledged to unite the bickering strands of unionism to fight the Brexit deal and lay the foundations for keeping the province in the United Kingdom. Edwin Poots, seen by some commentators as more aggressive in his opposition to Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade barriers and more conservative on social issues than his opponent, Jeffrey Donaldson, was narrowly elected leader of the region's largest party. He takes over at a time of instability and unionist anger over the post-Brexit protocol that installed a customs border with the rest of the U.K. The protocol leaves Northern Ireland within the E.U.'s trading sphere, avoiding a hard border on the island with E.U. member Ireland.
