World Digest: May 14, 2022

Pope to visit Canada: Pope Francis will visit Canada on July 24-30, the Vatican said on Friday, a trip during which he is expected to personally apologize for the Catholic Church's role in running residential schools where many Indigenous children were abused. A Vatican statement said the pope would visit the cities of Edmonton, Quebec and Iqaluit. The stated aim of the schools, which operated between 1831 and 1996, was to assimilate Indigenous children. Over that period, about 150,000 children were taken from their homes and many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."



Fire kills at least 27 in India: A massive fire erupted Friday evening in a four-story commercial building in western New Delhi, killing at least 27 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said.Dozens of people have been rescued from the building, which contains mainly shops, the control room said. The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately available.



Japan to give covid aid: Japan will extend up to $100 million in aid to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region to help them battle the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday. Hayashi made the comment to reporters on the sidelines of a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Germany.



Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Czech Republic: A pedestrian suspension bridge that is the longest such construction in the world has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. The 2,365-foot-long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 3,610 feet above sea level. It connects two ridges of the mountains and hangs up to 312 feet above the valley below. Sky Bridge 721 is located in the northeastern part of the country in the Kralicky Sneznik mountain range near the border with Poland.