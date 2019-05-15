VENEZUELA

U.S. halts air traffic, cites political unrest

The United States on Wednesday suspended all commercial passenger and cargo flights to and from Venezuela, saying the political unrest and tensions there pose a risk to air traffic.

The announcement affected a dwindling number of flights between the two countries, because U.S. airlines no longer fly to Venezuela. The measure reflected the increasingly sour relations between Venezuela’s government and the United States, which is leading a campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Conditions in Venezuela “threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew,” the Department of Homeland Security said. It said the flight suspension will continue indefinitely, though the decision will be reviewed if the situation in Venezuela changes.

American Airlines stopped its flights in mid-March. Some other international airlines quit flying to Venezuela years ago because of its deteriorating economy. Some Venezuelan airlines had been operating commercial flights to and from Miami, though those were already affected by the upheaval in the country.

Also Wednesday, Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly returned to its chamber a day after security forces prevented legislators from entering the building for a debate.

NORTH KOREA

Nation reports worst drought in decades

North Korea said Wednesday that it is suffering its worst drought in nearly four decades amid reports of severe food shortages.

The official Korean Central News Agency said an average of 2.1 inches of rain fell in the country in the first five months of this year. It said that is the lowest level since 1982, when North Korea received 2 inches on average in that period.

The report came after U.N. food agencies said this month that about 10 million people in North Korea were facing “severe food shortages” after one of its worst harvests in a decade.

In February, North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations issued an unusual appeal for urgent food assistance.

North Korean officials have blamed the food shortage on bad weather and international economic sanctions that were toughened after the country conducted high-profile nuclear and missile tests in recent years.

In a February meeting, President Trump rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s call for an easing of the sanctions in return for dismantling his main nuclear complex.

MIDDLE EAST

Palestinians out in force on 'Nakba' anniversary

Palestinians on Wednesday marked the 71st anniversary of their mass displacement in the 1948 war around Israel’s creation with protests across the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of people streamed to the Gaza-Israel frontier as the militant Hamas group, which controls Gaza, announced a general strike, closing schools and public institutions to allow for a large turnout.

More than 60 Palestinians were killed in last year’s demonstration, which coincided with the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

This year’s demonstration comes two weeks after a cease-fire was reached to end a two-day round of fighting. Gaza’s health authorities said 60 protesters were wounded Wednesday.

In the West Bank city of Ramallah, hundreds marched from the grave of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to a rally downtown.

The protests were marking what is known as the “Nakba,” or “catastrophe,” in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes during the 1948 war.

There are an estimated 5 million Palestinian refugees in the Middle East. Their fate is one of the core issues of dispute between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel rejects demands for a mass return of refugees, saying it would threaten the country’s Jewish character.

Children of Nordic Islamic State couple return to Sweden: The grandfather of seven children of a Swedish-Norwegian couple who had joined the Islamic State and were killed in Syria said they have returned to Sweden. Patricio Galvez said the children, ages 1 to 8, will be taken care of by social services. Last month, he was allowed to travel to Iraq to pick up the children of his daughter, Amanda Gonzales, a Swede, and her Norwegian husband, Michael Skramo. The children were in a refugee camp in Syria before being transferred to Iraq.

