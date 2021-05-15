Seven-decade Hong Kong DJ spins last tune: After more than seven decades in radio, 96-year-old Hong Kong DJ Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his listeners. "Well, that's it. Thank you very much for tuning in, goodbye, thank you for coming," Cordeiro said in both English and Cantonese before signing off ahead of the 1 a.m. news. In 2000, Guinness World Records acknowledged Cordeiro as "The World's Most Durable DJ."