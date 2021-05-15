The attack came less than a week after an explosion at a school killed 80 people, most of them schoolgirls from the ethnic Hazara Shiite Muslim minority. The Taliban also denounced that attack, and no one has claimed responsibility.
— Associated Press
IRAN
Hard-line chief judge to run for president
Two of the main contenders to become Iran’s president, hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, registered to run in next month’s election.
Raisi is a 60-year-old mid-ranking cleric in Iran’s Shiite Muslim establishment. Appointed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, as head of the judiciary in March 2019, he has emerged as one of the country’s most powerful figures and a contender to succeed Khamenei.
Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and an adviser to Khamenei, is hoping to secure backing from both moderates and hard-liners and bridge the gap between them.
The June 18 election to succeed President Hassan Rouhani is seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country’s clerical rulers, who are hoping for a high turnout.
Rouhani is barred by term limits from running again. But voter interest may be hit by rising discontent over an economy that has been crippled by U.S. sanctions.
— Reuters
ETHIOPIA
National election indefinitely delayed
Ethiopia has again delayed its national election after some opposition parties said they wouldn’t take part.
The national elections board said the June 5 vote in Africa’s second-most populous country would be postponed until a yet-unknown date, citing the need to finish printing ballots, training staffers and compiling voters’ information.
Ethiopia last year delayed the vote, the first major electoral test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, citing the coronavirus pandemic. That heightened tensions with the Tigray region’s leaders, who declared that Abiy’s mandate had ended and defiantly held a regional vote of their own that Ethiopia called illegal. Since then, war in Tigray has killed thousands.
— Associated Press
U.S., Britain express concern over attacks in Myanmar: The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar both expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on Mindat, a town in western Chin state where martial law was declared Thursday because of armed resistance by opponents of military rule.
Zimbabwe court thwarts president: Zimbabwe's High Court forced the country's chief justice to retire, ruling that an extension of his term by the president is illegal. The ruling is a major setback for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose party pushed through constitutional amendments that critics said concentrated power in the hands of the president.
Seven-decade Hong Kong DJ spins last tune: After more than seven decades in radio, 96-year-old Hong Kong DJ Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his listeners. "Well, that's it. Thank you very much for tuning in, goodbye, thank you for coming," Cordeiro said in both English and Cantonese before signing off ahead of the 1 a.m. news. In 2000, Guinness World Records acknowledged Cordeiro as "The World's Most Durable DJ."
— From news services