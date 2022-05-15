World Digest: May 15, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Widespread food protests turn political Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Spreading protests across Iran over a cut in state subsidies on food have turned political with slogans calling for top leaders to step down, according to posts on social media, and unconfirmed reports said at least four protesters were killed. Protests began in some cities last week, sparked by the government’s subsidy cut decision that caused price hikes in Iran by as much as 300 percent for a variety of flour-based staples.

The government also raised prices of some basic goods such as cooking oil and dairy products in Iran, where almost half of its 85 million population is under poverty line, according to official figures.

Now protesters have expanded their demands, calling for more political freedom, an end to the Islamic Republic and the downfall of its leaders, according to witnesses and social media posts.

Advertisement

Videos posted online showed demonstrators burned images of Iran’s top authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and called for the return of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the toppled shah of Iran.

Footage on Twitter showed protests in dozens of provinces such as Ardabil, Khuzestan, Lorestan and Razavi Khorasan. Some state-affiliated media, meanwhile, said calm had been restored in the country.

However, protests continued early Sunday in at least 40 cities and towns across Iran, including in the town of Quchan near the Turkmen border, the northern city of Rasht and the western city of Hamedan, according to videos posted on social media.

Reuters could not independently confirm authenticity of social media posts and videos. Iran’s state news agency IRNA said on Friday that some shops were “set on fire in some cities,” prompting police to arrest scores of “provocateurs.”

Advertisement

— Reuters

Shanghai businesses will gradually reopen

Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons in China’s financial and manufacturing hub Monday after weeks in strict covid-19 lockdown, while Beijing battles a small but stubborn outbreak.

All but shut down for more than six weeks, Shanghai is tightening curbs in some areas that it hopes marks a final push in its campaign against the virus, which has infuriated and exhausted residents of China’s largest and most cosmopolitan city.

Shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets will begin resuming in-store operations and allow customers to shop in “an orderly way,” while hair salons and vegetable markets will reopen with limited capacity, Vice Mayor Chen Tong said on Sunday.

He gave no specifics on the pace or extent of reopenings, and many residents in the city of 25 million reacted online with skepticism.

Advertisement

“Who are you lying to? We can’t even go out of our compound. You can open up, no one can go,” said a user of China’s Twitter-like Weibo, whose IP showed as being from Shanghai.

During Shanghai’s lockdown, residents have been mainly limited to buying necessities, with normal online shopping largely suspended due to a shortage of couriers.

And while barbers and hairdressers have been giving haircuts on the street or in open areas of housing compounds, residents recently able to leave homes for brief outings to walk or buy groceries have generally appeared more disheveled than usual.

Shanghai residents have been frustrated by unclear or inconsistent rules as the city makes tentative steps toward easing curbs.

— Reuters

Pro-Russian groups tried to hack Eurovision, Italy says: The Italian police thwarted hacker attacks by pro-Russian groups during the May 10 semifinal and Saturday final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, it said on Sunday. During voting operations and contestants' performances, police said it had mitigated several cyberattacks on network infrastructure by the hacker group "Killnet" and its affiliate "Legion." On May 11, "Killnet" claimed an attack to the websites of several Italian institutions, including the Senate, Italy's upper house of parliament, and the National Health Institute (ISS), ANSA news agency reported.

Advertisement

Okinawa calls for fewer U.S. bases: The Japanese island chain of Okinawa marked the 50th anniversary on Sunday of the end of U.S. occupation and its return to Japan with calls for more economic growth and fewer U.S. bases despite growing worries over its proximity to an increasingly assertive China. Okinawa, a string of tropical islands closer to Taiwan than Tokyo, suffered massive devastation in World War II. Two months of bloody battles between U.S. and Japanese forces left as many as a third of its people dead. Nearly 30 years of U.S. rule followed.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article