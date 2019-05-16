SPAIN

Basque militant leader arrested after 17 years

A longtime chief of the Basque militant separatist group ETA was arrested Thursday in a French Alps town after being on the run for 17 years, Spanish authorities said.

José Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, known by the alias Josu Ternera, has been the most wanted ETA member since 2002. Interpol, the global police body, had issued a red alert against him. Spain accuses him of multiple killings and belonging to a terrorist organization.

ETA, whose initials stand for “Basque Homeland and Freedom” in the Basque language, killed more than 850 people during its decades-long campaign to create an independent state in northern Spain and southern France. The group gave up its arms in 2017 and disbanded last year.

Spain said Ternera’s arrest took place Thursday in Sallanches, a town of 16,000 in the French Alps, with both French intelligence services and Spanish civil guard agents taking part.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Ternera was arrested by France’s domestic intelligence service, DGSI, based on a 2017 French conviction in absentia for involvement in a terrorist group.

Spain will ask France to extradite Ternera to stand trial for his alleged crimes before he completes his prison sentence there, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.

— Associated Press

NIGER

Islamic State claims attack that killed 28

The Islamic State’s West Africa branch on Thursday asserted responsibility for an ambush that killed 28 troops this week in Niger, as the group seeks to establish roots in the Sahel region.

Tuesday’s ambush occurred near the town of Tongo Tongo, where fighters from an Islamic State affiliate killed four U.S. troops and four Nigerien soldiers in an ambush in October 2017.

On Tuesday, soldiers were pursuing gunmen who had attacked a prison when one of their vehicles rode over a mine and they came under fire, a government spokesman said.

Militants loyal to Adnan Abu Waleed al-Sahrawi, leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, operate along Mali’s border with Burkina Faso and Niger, near where the ambush occurred Tuesday.

The attack is one of the deadliest against the military in Niger’s west in recent years. Despite years of deployments of French, U.S. and U.N. forces, the Sahel region remains a tinderbox of Islamist fighters, ethnic militias and smuggling rackets.

— Reuters

Brazil prosecutor seeks suspension of gun decree: The federal prosecutor's office in Brazil has filed a lawsuit seeking to suspend a May 7 decree by President Jair Bolsonaro that loosens gun and ammunition regulations, saying it "leaves loopholes, or even directly contradicts what was guided by the law in effect." The case is the second major legal challenge against the overhaul. Last week, Brazil's high court ruled that Bolsonaro needed to provide more information after the opposition filed a petition calling the decree an "abuse of regulatory power by the executive."

24 in Morocco face trial in Nordic hikers' killings: Twenty-four people went on trial in Morocco on terrorism charges in the brutal December slaying of two Scandinavian hikers, Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, of Denmark and Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway. The defendants include four men accused of the killing itself and others suspected of links to the attack or the attackers. The attackers shared a video of the killing on social networks and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Journalist killed in Mexico: Prosecutors in Mexico's Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said a journalist was found fatally shot in the resort town of Playa del Carmen. Francisco Romero's body was found on a sidewalk in a neighborhood not frequented by tourists, the prosecutors said, adding that he had filed a police report April 12 stating he had received threats, though the source of the threats was not specified.

— From news services