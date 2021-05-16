In late April, 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, the deadliest civilian disaster in the country’s history.
The synagogue collapse Sunday occurred during evening prayers in Givat Zeev, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank just north of Jerusalem. The ultra-Orthodox synagogue was packed with hundreds of people.
Shavuot is a spring harvest festival that also marks the day in the Jewish calendar on which the Torah was given to Moses on Mount Sinai. It is traditionally marked with all-night Torah study and the consumption of dairy.
The mayor of Givat Zeev said that the building was unfinished and dangerous and that police had ignored previous calls to take action. The Jerusalem district police chief, Doron Turgeman, called the disaster a case of “negligence” and said arrests were likely.
— Associated Press
INDIA
Thousands evacuated as cyclone lashes west
India is evacuating thousands of people from low-lying areas along its western coast as a powerful cyclone that has killed at least six people is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning in the state of Gujarat.
Cyclone Tauktae, which formed in the Arabian Sea, has brought lashing rain and winds to parts of western and southern India, damaging houses and uprooting trees.
The cyclone is expected to cross Gujarat with wind gusts of up to 109 mph.
Nearly 150,000 people were being moved from villages and low-lying areas near the coast, the Gujarat government said.
As the cyclone has moved north, at least six people have been killed in the western states of Goa and Karnataka, according to officials and statements.
Farther south, 31 boats registered with the state of Tamil Nadu were missing, a coast guard official said.
In Gujarat, the cyclone will also pose challenges for the state administration amid a high caseload of covid-19 patients. The state government said it has asked officials to ensure that electricity supplies to hospitals treating coronavirus patients and other medical facilities are not disrupted and that the supply of oxygen is maintained. Vaccinations have been suspended for two days.
— Reuters
AFGHANISTAN
Cease-fire ends amid calls for fresh talks
A three-day cease-fire marked by attacks — most of them claimed by the Islamic State — ended Sunday in Afghanistan amid calls for renewed peace talks between the government and the Taliban.
A Taliban political spokesman said negotiators on both sides met briefly Saturday in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar. They renewed their commitment to finding a peaceful end to the war and called for an early start to talks, which have been stalled, he said.
The United States has been pressing for accelerated talks as it withdraws the last of its 2,500-3,500 troops and NATO its remaining 7,000 allied forces.
Even as the Taliban and the government signed on to the cease-fire, which was declared to mark the Islamic holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, violence continued unabated. A bombing Friday in a mosque north of Kabul killed 12 worshipers and wounded 15.
On Sunday, the local Islamic State affiliate took responsibility for the attack on “a worship place for disbeliever Sufis.”
The group also claimed it blew up electrical grid stations over the weekend. That left Kabul in the dark for much of the Eid holiday.
In posts on affiliated websites, the Islamic State claimed additional attacks in the past two weeks that destroyed 13 electrical grid stations in several provinces.
— Associated Press