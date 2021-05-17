Mexican president apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese: President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a formal apology for the 1911 massacre of 303 Chinese in the northern Mexican city of Torreón. The massacre occurred in the midst of the Mexican Revolution as rebels fighting under Francisco I. Madero seized control of Torreón. López Obrador said the point of the apology was to ensure "that this never, ever happens again." It was the latest such apology by the president, who has sought to make amends for the mistreatment of Indigenous and minority people in Mexico in past centuries.