In recent months, however, the kingdom has vaccinated close to 11.5 million of its more than 30 million residents with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, making them eligible to depart the country Monday under the new guidelines. Authorities will also allow people who have recently recovered from the virus and those younger than 18 with travel insurance to travel abroad.
Saudi travelers are required to show their health statuses to airport officials through the government’s Tawakkalna app. Travelers returning from abroad will be required to quarantine at home and be tested for the virus.
The kingdom imposed some of the most sweeping measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus early on in the pandemic, including dramatically scaling down the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and sealing its borders to travelers.
Saudi Arabia has recorded 430,000-plus cases of the virus, including more than 7,160 deaths.
MYANMAR
U.S. penalizes officials for attacks on civilians
The United States placed more members of Myanmar’s junta on a financial blacklist Monday for deadly attacks on civilians following the coup in the Southeast Asian nation.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on 16 people and the newly created State Administration Council.
Thirteen of those sanctioned are senior members of Myanmar’s military, which seized control of the country in February and has killed hundreds of people to suppress opposition. The other three are adult children of senior military officials previously designated for U.S. sanctions.
The military on Feb. 1 arrested Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy won a landslide victory in the Nov. 8 polls and should have secured a second term in office. The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions in response.
Mexican president apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese: President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a formal apology for the 1911 massacre of 303 Chinese in the northern Mexican city of Torreón. The massacre occurred in the midst of the Mexican Revolution as rebels fighting under Francisco I. Madero seized control of Torreón. López Obrador said the point of the apology was to ensure "that this never, ever happens again." It was the latest such apology by the president, who has sought to make amends for the mistreatment of Indigenous and minority people in Mexico in past centuries.
Duterte issues gag order for cabinet on S. China Sea spat: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public after weeks of rebukes by his ministers against China's conduct in the contested waters. Tensions between the countries have escalated since March, with Manila filing daily diplomatic protests over the presence of hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels in disputed portions of the South China Sea. Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea. In 2016, an arbitration tribunal in The Hague deemed the claim inconsistent with international law.
Pro-secession Catalonia parties agree on new coalition: Two Catalan separatist parties said they have reached an initial agreement to form a regional government in northeastern Spain, ending a three-month stalemate since elections were held. The left-wing ERC and the center-right Together for Catalonia are rivals for power at the local and regional levels but agree that the region should secede from Spain. Their agreement, in the wake of a pact between ERC and the far-left separatist CUP party, will probably make Pere Aragonès the next head of Catalonia, which has Barcelona as its capital.
