World Digest: May 17, 2022

Hezbollah, the Iranian-aligned political party and militant group, and its allies have lost their majority in Lebanon's parliament after elections that delivered gains to the group's rivals, according to results released Tuesday. The results mean a more sharply divided parliament that could complicate the task of forming a government as Lebanon weathers its worst economic crisis. They also showed that independent candidates may have won at least 10 percent of seats, a sign of voter anger over how Lebanon's long-serving politicians have managed the economy.

In the election held Sunday, Hezbollah and its allies ran against a Saudi-aligned bloc headed by politicians who came to prominence as warlords during Lebanon’s 15-year civil war. That group is led by the Lebanese Forces, a right-wing Christian party whose rallying cry is Hezbollah’s disarmament.

Neither bloc won a parliamentary majority, according to representatives from Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces, though the Hezbollah-led alliance retained the larger share of seats, with 61 so far — down from at least 70 after the last parliamentary elections in 2018.

Hezbollah could regain the majority if it persuaded some independent candidates to join its bloc.

The new parliament will select the country’s next prime minister and elect a new president after the term of Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, ends in October. Analysts said a more even distribution of seats between the blocs would probably result in gridlock, delaying the government’s formation.

More than a dozen seats in parliament went to independent candidates who sprang out of a protest movement two years ago against Lebanon’s political class, widely seen as corrupt and ineffective.

— Sarah Dadouch

and Nader Durgham

Ties deepen with visit by Turkey's president

Turkey’s president visited the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to pay respects to the federation’s late ruler and congratulate his successor, deepening a rapprochement between the countries after a bitter rivalry in the wake of the 2011 Arab uprisings.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised Abu Dhabi’s ruler Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on his elevation to power after nearly a decade as de facto leader.

From a gleaming reception hall at Abu Dhabi airport, he offered condolences on the death of the long-ailing President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Turkish government said.

In a scene unthinkable just a decade ago as ties between the countries frayed over Turkey’s support for Islamist groups around the Middle East, Erdogan pulled Mohammed in for a big hug.

— Associated Press

'Narco-tunnel' found under border with U.S.

U.S. anti-narcotics agents have discovered a drug-smugglers’ tunnel running under the U.S.-Mexico border and equipped with a rail track, electricity and ventilation system, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The “narco-tunnel” led from the Mexican city of Tijuana to a warehouse 300 feet from the border in San Diego, the department said in a statement.

U.S. authorities arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the drug-running scheme. They are accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, among other crimes.

The tunnel, estimated to be more than 1,750 feet long, was also fitted with reinforced walls.

— Reuters

Mali arrests suspects in coup attempt: Malian authorities have arrested suspects after an announcement by the ruling junta that it had foiled a coup attempt supported by an unnamed Western government. Security forces thwarted the countercoup against coup leader Col. Assimi Goïta, according to a government statement. The army said that authorities arrested suspects who are being questioned. A list of several Malian military personnel suspected in the attempt was circulated in the intelligence community, said a Malian security official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the media on the issue.

— From news services

