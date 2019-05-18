CHINA

Top diplomat urges restraint by U.S.

China’s senior diplomat Wang Yi told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that recent U.S. words and actions had harmed the interests of China and its enterprises, and that Washington should show restraint, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

Speaking to Pompeo by telephone Saturday, Wang said the United States should not go “too far” in the current trade dispute, adding that China was still willing to resolve differences through negotiations but that the two sides should be on an equal footing.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that Pompeo spoke with Wang and discussed bilateral issues and U.S. concerns about Iran, but gave no other details.

China had struck a more aggressive tone in its trade dispute with the United States on Friday, suggesting a resumption of talks between the world’s two largest economies would be meaningless unless Washington changed course.

— Reuters

THE VATICAN

Pope pays tribute to slain journalists

Pope Francis paid tribute on Saturday to journalists killed while doing their jobs, saying media freedom is a key indicator of a country’s health.

“I listened in pain to the statistics about your colleagues killed while carrying out their work with courage and dedication in so many countries to report on what is happening in wars and other dramatic situations in which so many of our brothers and sisters in the world live,” he said in an address to the Foreign Press Association in Italy.

The pope urged journalists to shun fake news and continue reporting on the plight of people who no longer make headlines but are still suffering, specifically mentioning the Rohingya and Yazidi.

In an apparent reference to the media’s role in investigating the Roman Catholic Church’s sexual abuse crisis, Francis said: “The church holds you in esteem, also when you put your finger in a wound, even if the wound is in the church community.”

— Associated Press

North Korea asks U.N. chief to address ship seizure by U.S.: North Korea has asked U.N. Secretary General António Guterres to deal with the "illegal" seizure of one of its cargo ships by the United States, state media said. "This act of dispossession has clearly indicated that the United States is indeed a gangster country that does not care at all about international laws," the North Korean ambassador to the United Nations said in a letter sent to Guterres, according to North Korea's KCNA agency.

U.S. Embassy issues Indonesia security alert: The U.S. Embassy in Jakarta has issued a security alert ahead of election results due on Wednesday, as Indonesian authorities have arrested nearly 30 suspected militants. The embassy advised U.S. citizens to avoid areas where large demonstrations may occur in Jakarta, and in other cities including Surabaya in East Java and Medan in North Sumatra.

Release of former president sparks protest in Armenia: Protesters took to the streets of Armenia's capital after a court freed the country's former president from jail as his trial continues on charges connected to a deadly police crackdown on a demonstration a decade ago. Robert Kocharian had been jailed since December in the case. He is charged with violating constitutional order for ordering the 2008 crackdown, in which eight demonstrators and two police officers died.

Thousands march for same-sex marriage in N. Ireland: Thousands of people marched in Northern Ireland to demand that the region's leaders permit same-sex marriage. The demonstrators in Belfast want same-sex couples to be treated the same way in Northern Ireland as they are in the rest of the United Kingdom, where same-sex marriage is legal. The issue is a stumbling block to restoring Northern Ireland's Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration, which has been suspended for more than two years.

Former Colombian rebel leader in hospital after rearrest: Seuxis Hernández, a former Colombian rebel leader best known by his alias Jesús Santrich, has been hospitalized with signs of "altered consciousness" a day after being freed from jail and then rearrested in a highly politicized drug case. A tribunal investigating war crimes during Colombia's decades-long conflict ruled that Hernández should not be extradited to the United States on drug charges. But as soon as he was released Friday he was rearrested on evidence provided by U.S. authorities.

Argentina's Cristina Fernández to run for vice president: Argentina's Cristina Fernández de Kirchner will run as a vice presidential candidate in national elections this year, the country's divisive former leader said in a video posted on her social media account. The left-leaning populist, who had been widely expected to be the main challenger to center-right incumbent Mauricio Macri, said that she would run for the deputy position with her former cabinet chief Alberto Fernández as the presidential candidate.

— From news services