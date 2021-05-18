Both barges were working for Oil and Natural Gas Corp., the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India.
Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades, packed sustained winds of up to 130 mph when it came ashore in Gujarat state late Monday. Four people were killed in the state, raising the storm’s total to 16.
In Maharashtra, six people were killed Monday, but the state’s capital, Mumbai, was largely spared major damage even as heavy rains pounded the city’s coastline. Over the weekend, the cyclone killed six in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa states as it moved along the western coast.
The cyclone has weakened, but heavy rainfall has been forecast for Gujarat and Maharashtra in the coming days.
SPAIN
Migrant influx stokes tensions with Morocco
Spain deployed its military to the border with Morocco on Tuesday and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat.
The sudden influx of migrants has fueled the spat between Rabat and Madrid over the disputed Western Sahara region and created a humanitarian crisis for Ceuta, the Spanish city of 85,000 in North Africa on the Mediterranean Sea, separated from Morocco by a 32-foot fence.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez canceled a trip to Paris and flew by helicopter to Ceuta. While calling Morocco a “friend of Spain,” Sánchez also urged Rabat to “respect the shared border.”
A Moroccan Foreign Ministry official said the government had recalled its ambassador to Spain for consultations.
By Tuesday afternoon, nearly 8,000 people had crossed the border into Ceuta since early Monday, the Spanish government said.
At least 4,000 were returned to Morocco, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry. Morocco and Spain signed an agreement three decades ago to expel all those who swim across the border.
Many arriving Tuesday were sub-Saharan Africans, and Spain has agreements to return some of them to their native countries, but not all of them.
Morocco’s loosened border watch came after Spain decided to grant entry for medical treatment to the chief of a militant group that fights Morocco for the independence of Western Sahara. Morocco annexed the region on the western coast of Africa in 1975.
Morocco deemed Madrid’s move to assist Brahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front, “inconsistent with the spirit of partnership” and vowed “consequences.”
57 migrants drown off Tunisia: At least 57 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunis as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy and 33 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent said. In recent weeks, drowning incidents have occurred off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of trips to Europe from Tunisia and Libya as the weather has improved, with more than 60 migrants killed.
Ukraine's health minister fired over vaccine shortage: Ukraine's parliament voted to fire Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, accusing him of failing to supply adequate vaccine doses to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Ukraine is among the European countries most affected by the pandemic and has lagged in its vaccination efforts, with only 948,330 having received their first doses as of Tuesday out of a population of about 41 million.
Russia moves to bar Navalny allies from parliamentary race: Russia's lower house of parliament has approved a bill that would bar members of "extremist" groups from serving as lawmakers, a move that allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny say aims to stop them from running in parliamentary elections in September. The bill, which the State Duma approved in a first reading, comes as a court is considering outlawing Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional campaign groups as extremist.
