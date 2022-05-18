World Digest: May 18, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Rival leader to set up government in Sirte Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One of Libya’s rival prime ministers said Wednesday that he would seat his government in the central city of Sirte, after clashes forced him to abort his attempt the previous day to bring his cabinet to the capital, Tripoli. Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha announced that he has chosen the city along Libya’s Mediterranean coast and halfway between the country’s east and west.

Oil-rich Libya has been racked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011 and has for years since been split between rival administrations in the country’s east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.

Bashagha, a former interior minister, was named prime minister by the east-based parliament in February. But his rival, Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, has refused to step down, insisting he will hand over power only to an elected government.

Advertisement

Dbeibah was appointed last year in a United Nations-led process, mired in allegations of corruption and bribery, to lead the country through planned elections in December that never took place.

Bashagha attempted Tuesday to seat his government in Tripoli, a move that resulted in clashes with militias allied with Dbeibah just hours after Bashagha and his ministers entered the capital. At least one man was killed and five wounded, authorities said.

Bashagha’s move to Sirte is likely to deepen the political split in the country.

— Associated Press

Nuclear regulator backs Fukushima plan

Japan’s nuclear regulator on Wednesday approved a plan by the operator of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to release its treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year, saying the outlined methods are safe and risks to the environment minimal.

Advertisement

The plan was submitted by the Tokyo Electric Power Co. in December based on the government’s decision last year to release the wastewater as a necessary step for the ongoing plant cleanup and decommission.

An earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing the meltdown of three reactors and the release of large amounts of radiation. Water that has been used to cool the three damaged reactor cores, which remain highly radioactive, has since leaked but was collected and stored in tanks.

Under the plan, Tepco will transport wastewater that has been treated to below-releasable levels through a pipeline from the tanks to a coastal facility where the water is diluted with seawater.

From there, the water will enter an undersea tunnel to be discharged at a point about one kilometer, or 0.6 miles, from the plant to ensure safety and minimize the effect on local fishing and the environment, according to Tepco.

Advertisement

The plan will become official after a 30-day public review.

— Associated Press

Israel arrests pallbearer beaten at journalist's funeral: Israeli police arrested one of the Palestinian pallbearers beaten by officers at the funeral of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the detained man's attorney said. A police spokesman confirmed the arrest of Amro Abu Khdair but said it was not connected to the funeral held Friday. He declined to give the reason for the arrest. Abu Akleh was killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on May 11.

Mozambique declares polio outbreak linked to Pakistan: Health authorities in Mozambique declared a polio outbreak after confirming that a child in the country's northern Tete province had been paralyzed by the disease. It is the second imported case of polio in southern Africa this year, after a case was discovered in Malawi in mid-February. Sequencing indicates that the case in Mozambique is linked to a strain of polio that spread in Pakistan in 2019, similar to the case reported in Malawi.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article