SUDAN

Military council's talks with protesters resume

Sudan’s ruling military council resumed meetings with protesters on Sunday to discuss the country’s political transition after talks were halted for three days while roads were cleared outside the main sit-in in the capital, Khartoum.

The two sides have held several rounds of talks since the military overthrew President Omar Hassan al-Bashir last month, ending his 30-year reign after four months of mass protests and sit-ins, which are still underway.

The deputy head of the military council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said late Saturday that security forces have arrested those behind an attack on the protesters last week that killed at least five people. Both the military and the protesters had blamed the attack on Bashir loyalists.

The negotiations were suspended Wednesday, just hours after the military and the protesters announced that they had agreed on the makeup of an interim parliament and a cabinet for the transitional period, which is to last three years.

The generals and the protesters remain split on what role the military should have in the transition to civilian rule.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Bomb hits tourist bus, wounds at least 17

A roadside bomb hit a tourist bus on Sunday near the Giza pyramids, wounding at least 17 people, Egyptian officials said.

The officials said the bus was traveling on a road close to where the Grand Egyptian Museum is being built, which is adjacent to the pyramids but is not yet open to tourists.

The bus was carrying at least 25 people, many from South Africa, officials added.

The attack comes as Egypt’s vital tourism industry is showing signs of recovery after years in the doldrums because of the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The general supervisor of the Grand Egyptian Museum said in a statement issued by the Antiquities Ministry that the blast did not cause any damage to the museum.

No group has asserted responsibility for the attack. It is the second to target foreign tourists near the famed pyramids in less than six months. In December, a bus carrying 15 Vietnamese tourists was hit by a roadside bomb. Three people were killed.

Egypt has battled Islamist militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland. The insurgency gained strength after the 2013 military overthrow of the country’s first freely elected president, who was an Islamist.

— Associated Press

Eurovision scolds Madonna for flag display: Eurovision Song Contest organizers said they were taken aback by the display of a Palestinian flag during Madonna's guest appearance, in defiance of contest rules. While Madonna performed her new single at the contest, hosted in Tel Aviv, two of her dancers onstage flashed Israeli and Palestinian flags pinned on their backs. The European Broadcasting Union said Madonna had not cleared that part of the act with broadcasters. She later defended the stunt, saying, "I am grateful for the opportunity to spread the message of peace and unity with the world." EBU also said it is considering "consequences" for Iceland's performers, who whipped out a Palestinian flag during the vote tally.

Libyan fighters in Tripoli get weapons from abroad: Fighters allied with the U.N.-recognized government in Libya's capital said they have received armored vehicles and "quality weapons" from abroad despite a U.N. arms embargo on the country. Backers of the militias allied with the Tripoli government said the vehicles were supplied by Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that his government would stand by Tripoli authorities as they repel an offensive launched by the self-styled Libyan National Army based in the east. The battle for the Libyan capital has threatened to ignite a civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising.

4 Americans, 1 Canadian die in plane crash in Honduras: Four Americans and a Canadian pilot were killed when a small plane went down off the coast of Roatan island in Honduras, officials said. The Piper Cherokee Six plummeted into the Atlantic shortly after takeoff from the popular tourist destination of Roatan en route to the port of Trujillo. Honduran authorities identified the pilot as Patrick Forseth, a Canadian national who developed tourism projects in the Trujillo Bay area.

— From news services