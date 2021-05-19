Police were acting on a ruling from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The judge reversed rule changes that officials made to permit the exports retroactively and granted access to Salles’s bank and tax records.
Salles has defended the Environment Ministry and environmental regulator Ibama, saying they acted within the law.
In the court documents, police said that the environmental officials had favored the exporting companies instead of the public interest and that authorities were looking for possible evidence of corruption and contraband.
The ruling details extensive cooperation between Brazilian police and U.S. authorities.
Malawi incinerates expired coronavirus vaccine doses: Malawi set nearly 20,000 doses of expired coronavirus vaccine ablaze in a move that officials said was intended to reassure citizens that they would not receive expired shots. The World Health Organization had originally told countries not to get rid of expired vaccine but has since changed its guidance. Malawi received 102,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in late March and used about 80 percent of them. The doses expired April 13. Malawi has received a total of 512,000 AstraZeneca doses from India, the African Union and Covax, the WHO-backed initiative to distribute vaccine doses equitably. The Health Ministry said it has administered 336,826 doses.
15 killed at baptism party in Burkina Faso: Suspected Islamist extremists attacked a baptism party in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 15 people and sending civilians fleeing to other towns, authorities said. The attack occurred near the town of Tin-Akoff, according to the governor of Burkina Faso's Sahel region. It was unclear who carried out the attack, but Islamist extremist groups control large swaths of the area. Violence linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State has killed thousands in the West African nation over the past several years.
26 bodies recovered from Indian barge that sank in storm: Indian navy ships recovered the bodies of 26 people who were aboard a barge that sank off Mumbai as the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades blew ashore this week, officials said. The search is continuing for 49 more people who are missing, a navy spokesman said. He said 186 people had been rescued in rough seas, with waves of up to 25 feet. In another operation, a navy helicopter rescued 35 crew members of another barge, which ran aground north of Mumbai. Cyclone Tauktae, which has since weakened into a depression, has left more than 50 dead in Gujarat and Maharashtra states.
U.S. offers reward for American missing in Afghanistan: The State Department is offering a $5 million reward for information about an American woman kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2008. Aid worker Cydney Mizell and her driver were kidnapped in the southern province of Kandahar, where Mizell taught English and embroidery at a girls' school. The State Department said Mizell and her driver were most probably killed by their captors, who have never been identified. Her body has not been found. Kandahar was the spiritual heartland of the Taliban until its ouster from power in 2001.
