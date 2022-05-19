World Digest: May 19, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Ruling coalition's woes build as lawmaker quits Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A Palestinian Israeli lawmaker on Thursday announced her resignation from Israel’s ruling coalition, citing the government’s support of Jewish right-wing groups and the recent killing of a Palestinian American journalist. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi was the second Knesset member to quit Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition in two months, raising the prospect of new elections as the government struggles amid a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Rinawie Zoabi’s move leaves the ruling coalition with 59 seats in the Knesset and its opponents with 61. That means the government can continue to operate until at least 2023. It remained unclear, though, whether she intended to join the opposition in a vote that could dissolve the government

In a letter to Bennett, Rinawie Zoabi, who belongs to the left-wing Meretz party, said she “cannot support a coalition that harasses” her community.

On May 11, Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran journalist who worked for Al Jazeera, was killed while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Witnesses, her network and Palestinian authorities have said she was shot by an Israeli soldier.

On Thursday, the Israeli army’s criminal department said it would not investigate the shooting, saying there was no suspicion of “criminality” in it.

The government, formed in June by ideologically diverse parties that united to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been struggling to remain in power since a senior lawmaker resigned in April.

— Shira Rubin

King denounces, puts limits on half brother

King Abdullah II of Jordan issued a royal decree Thursday restricting the communications and movements of Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, his half brother, whom authorities accused last year of taking part in a coup attempt against the king.

In a letter explaining the decree to the public, the king excoriated his half brother, calling him “arrogant,” “erratic” and seditious. Hamzah, the monarch wrote, had “exhausted all opportunities to restore himself on the right path.”

The letter was the latest twist in a royal drama that began more than a year ago, when Hamzah was placed under house arrest and accused of fomenting a coup effort. Thursday’s decree appeared to formalize the restrictions placed upon him then.

Last month, Hamzah posted a letter on Twitter announcing that he was relinquishing his title. In his letter Thursday, Abdullah rejected Hamzah’s action, saying only the king had the authority to grant and strip titles, according to the constitution.

— Sarah Dadouch

Female TV presenters ordered to cover faces

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers ordered all female presenters on TV channels to cover their faces on air, the country’s biggest media outlet said Thursday.

The order came in a statement from the Taliban’s Virtue and Vice Ministry, tasked with enforcing the group’s rulings, as well as from the Information and Culture Ministry, the TOLOnews channel said in a tweet.

During the Taliban’s first time in power, from 1996 to 2001, it imposed overwhelming restrictions on women,

requiring them to wear the all-encompassing burqa and barring them from public life and education.

After it seized power again in August, the Taliban initially appeared to have somewhat moderated its restrictions, announcing no dress code for women. But in recent weeks, it has taken a sharp, hard-line pivot.

— Associated Press

