SAUDI ARABIA

Four women's activists temporarily released

Saudi Arabia on Thursday temporarily released from custody at least four women’s rights advocates, according to a London-based Saudi human rights group and other activists.

The four are among a group of 11 female activists on trial in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, on charges related to their advocacy for greater freedoms for women in the kingdom. Saudi authorities began arresting the women about a year ago in a dragnet that was strongly criticized by human rights groups and was part of a crackdown on perceived enemies and opponents by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ALQST, a London-based human rights group, identified the detainees released Thursday as Hatoon al-Fassi, Amal al-Harbi, Maysaa al-Manea and Abeer Namankani. Three other women who are defendants in the same trial were released in March. The fate of other female activists and male supporters who have been detained is unclear.

Many of the women said they were tortured while in custody — an allegation that shocked many Saudis and intensified international criticism of the Saudi leadership. Saudi authorities have denied torturing prisoners.

— Kareem Fahim

INDIA

Mass evacuations as menacing storm churns

India has accelerated efforts to evacuate more than a million people along its northeast coastline as a cyclone intensifies ahead of landfall on Friday.

Cyclone Fani was churning up the Bay of Bengal about 170 miles south-southwest of the Hindu temple town of Puri, where special trains were deployed to evacuate tourists.

In total, about 1.2 million people are expected to be evacuated from low-lying areas of 15 districts in the eastern state of Odisha to cyclone shelters, schools and other sites, authorities said. More than 800,000 have left so far.

Fani was generating maximum sustained winds of 105 to 111 mph, the India Meteorological Department said. Cyclone tracker Tropical Storm Risk rated Fani as a Category 4 storm, a notch below the worst level.

The Indian navy has deployed seven warships and has six planes and seven helicopters on standby along with divers, rubber boats, medical teams and relief materials.

In 1999, a super cyclone battered the coast of Odisha for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people. A mass evacuation of nearly a million people saved thousands of lives in 2013.

— Reuters

ST. LUCIA

Measles case prompts cruise ship quarantine

Authorities on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia have quarantined a cruise ship after discovering a confirmed case of measles aboard.

Merlene Fredericks-James, the island’s chief medical officer, said Thursday that the ship is still in port and that no one has been allowed to leave it. “One infected person can easily infect others,” she said in a statement.

Fredericks-James said a doctor on the ship requested 100 doses of the measles vaccine, which St. Lucia is supplying free. She also said that ongoing surveillance is necessary because the incubation period ranges from 10 to 12 days.

An official with St. Lucia’s marine police identified the ship as Freewinds. It reportedly belongs to the Church of Scientology.

St. Lucia authorities did not provide an update on the person aboard who contracted measles, which can lead to pneumonia, brain swelling and even death.

Measles has sickened more than 700 people in 22 U.S. states this year.

— Associated Press

Turkish citizen wounded in Christchurch attack dies: Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said a Turkish citizen who was seriously wounded in the March 15 mosque attacks in New Zealand has died. Zekeriya Tuyan was one of three Turkish citizens wounded in the shooting. The man accused of carrying out the massacre is an avowed white supremacist. Tuyan's death raises the toll in the attacks to 51.

Museveni critic freed on bail: Ugandan pop star and opposition figure Bobi Wine was freed on bail after spending three nights in a maximum-security prison. The lawmaker, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, faces trial over staging a demonstration in July against a tax on social media. A magistrate said the singer is barred from participating in illegal protests as part of the bail conditions. Wine, 37, is a critic of longtime President Yoweri Museveni and has hinted he may run for the presidency in 2021.

Sydney jury convicts machete-wielding man of terror act: A pharmacy student who repeatedly stabbed a passerby with a machete was convicted in a Sydney court of carrying out a terrorist act. Ihsas Khan, 25, had pleaded not guilty on the grounds of mental illness to attacking Wayne Greenhalgh in 2016. Khan was found guilty in his sixth trial by a jury. Four previous trials were aborted, and the fifth jury could not reach a verdict. Prosecutors called Khan a "self-radicalized extremist Muslim" and Islamic State supporter.

— From news services