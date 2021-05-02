“I am so sorry,” Zarif wrote in an Instagram post, “that part of my comments were stolen and published for misuse by enemies of the country and its people, and that it caused you, supreme leader, to feel regret.”
The statement came after Khamenei appeared to lambaste Zarif in a televised speech on Sunday.
In his address, Khamenei refrained from calling out Zarif by name. But he described “a big mistake that must not be made by an official of the Islamic Republic,” noting that the leaked comments “are a repetition of what Iran’s enemies say.”
Zarif’s apology followed an earlier one to the family of Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last year.
— Associated Press
Cuba ends leading dissident's hunger strike: Cuba's government has put an end to a week-long hunger strike by a leading dissident — the head of a group that has protested state censorship of artistic works — and authorities reported that he was in stable condition. Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara spent seven days without food or fluids. The San Isidro Movement led by Otero Alcántara, a performance artist, is a dissident group that includes a few dozen artists, writers and activists. Members of the group said that state security had forced Otero Alcántara from his home and that he was in custody, presumably at the hospital. The State Department on Saturday had urged "the Cuban government to take immediate steps to protect his life and health."
Tanker fire kills 7 in Kabul: A blaze that roared through dozens of fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed seven people and injured 14 others, the Interior Ministry said. There was no indication whether it was an accident or sabotage. A ministry spokesman said the fire began when a spark set a fuel tanker ablaze. Nearby tankers were quickly engulfed. The fire destroyed several homes and a gas station. Electricity to much of Kabul, which usually has only sporadic power, was knocked out.
11 migrants drown off Libya: At least 11 people drowned when a rubber dinghy carrying two dozen Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya, the U.N. migration agency said. It was the latest shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The International Organization for Migration said the tragedy occurred near the western town of Zawiyah. The Libyan coast guard saved the lives of 12 migrants, it said. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
3 Israelis wounded in West Bank ambush: Gunmen in a passing car opened fire at Israelis standing at a major intersection in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, injuring three of them, according to rescue officials and the military. The assailants escaped, news reports said. The military said troops fired toward the car. The incident occurred amid friction between a growing population of Jewish settlers and Palestinian residents.
Assad grants amnesties before presidential election: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed before May 2, the official Syrian Arab News Agency said. The amnesty came days before Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It also comes ahead of the May 26 presidential election, which Assad is expected to win, gaining him a fourth term.
— From news services