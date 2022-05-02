World Digest: May 2, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Rights group: 600 held without charges Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Israel is holding some 600 Palestinian detainees without charge or trial, the highest number since 2016, an Israeli rights group said Monday. Israel says it uses so-called administrative detention to thwart attacks and to hold dangerous militants without revealing sensitive intelligence. Palestinians and rights groups say the system is widely abused and denies due process, with some detainees held for months or years without seeing the evidence against them.

HaMoked, an Israeli rights group that regularly gathers figures from prison authorities, said that as of May there were 604 detainees held in administrative detention. Nearly all are Palestinians, as administrative detention is rarely used against Jews.

Israel has seen a wave of attacks in recent weeks that have killed at least 15 people. It has carried out arrest raids across the occupied West Bank that it says are aimed at preventing more. Those operations have ignited violent protests and gun battles.

Advertisement

At least 29 Palestinians have been killed, according to an Associated Press tally. Most were killed after carrying out attacks or during clashes with Israeli forces, but an unarmed woman and two people who appear to have been bystanders were also killed.

“Administrative detention is used only when the security forces have credible and well-established information of an actual security threat posed by the detainee, and when other avenues to remove the threat are not feasible,” the army said in a statement.

— Associated Press

Video of shooting prompts investigation

Ethiopia’s state-appointed rights commission said on Monday that it was investigating a video showing a group of fighters in Ethiopian army fatigues abusing and shooting a boy they accused of being from the embattled Tigray region.

Advertisement

The video, widely shared on social media since Friday, showed a group of men in Ethiopian army combat fatigues stoning, taunting and kicking a boy with a bloodied face, before shooting him in the stomach.

Badges on the chests of several fighters read “Ethiopian Army.” Reuters was unable to confirm their identity independently.

“We are trying to gather information on the distressing incident,” Daniel Bekele, the head of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) told Reuters in a text message.

Neither Ethiopia government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, nor military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane, responded to requests for comment on the video.

In March, the EHRC said all sides involved in the conflict in northern Ethiopia had committed human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, which may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Advertisement

Reuters was not able to verify the time and location where the video was filmed or the actions it showed. The boy’s fate was unclear.

— Reuters

Australian court considers hate crime killing: A man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday. Scott White, 51, appeared in the New South Wales state Supreme Court for a sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty in January to the murder of the Los Angeles-born Canberra resident, whose death at the base of a North Head cliff was initially dismissed by police as suicide.

British Virgin Islands roiled by premier's arrest: Activists in the British Virgin Islands on Monday protested a proposal to put the overseas British territory under control of the United Kingdom, days after the BVI premier was jailed in Miami on charges of conspiring to traffic drugs. That report came after BVI premier Andrew Fahie and the territory's director of ports were jailed following a sting by the Drug Enforcement Administration in a major embarrassment to the United Kingdom.

Covid cases increase in Shanghai: China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new covid-19 cases outside quarantine areas while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of its people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating. Tough coronavirus measures in Shanghai have stirred rare public anger.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article