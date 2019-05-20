IRAN

Uranium production boosted, officials say

Iran quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity amid tensions with the United States over Tehran’s atomic program, officials said Monday.

The officials stressed that the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67 percent limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, making it usable for a power plant but far below what is needed for an atomic weapon.

But by increasing production, Iran soon will go beyond the stockpile limits set by the accord. Tehran has set a July 7 deadline for Europe to come up with new terms for the deal, which the United States abandoned last year, or it will enrich closer to weapons-grade levels in a Middle East already on edge. The Trump administration has deployed bombers and an aircraft carrier to the region over unspecified threats from Iran.

The announcement on enrichment came after local journalists traveled to the central city of Natanz, which hosts an underground enrichment facility.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency later quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, as acknowledging that capacity had been quadrupled. He said Iran took this step because the United States had ended a program allowing it to exchange enriched uranium with Russia for unprocessed yellowcake uranium, as well as ending the sale of heavy water to Oman.

Kamalvandi said Iran had informed the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. watchdog, of the development.

— Associated Press

AUSTRIA

Government collapses over video scandal

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called time Monday on his coalition government with the far-right Freedom Party after its leader was shown on video appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor.

Kurz said he was seeking the removal of the interior minister, Freedom Party politician Herbert Kickl, to ensure an unbiased probe into the video.

The Freedom Party reacted by withdrawing its ministers from the government.

Kickl’s removal, which must still be approved by Austria’s president, follows the resignation on Saturday of Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who was also vice chancellor.

That came a day after two German newspapers published a video showing Strache pandering to a woman claiming to be a Russian tycoon’s niece at a boozy gathering in Ibiza, Spain, in 2017, shortly before national elections.

In the video, Strache and a party colleague, Johann Gudenus, are heard telling the woman that she can expect lucrative construction contracts if she buys an Austrian newspaper and supports the Freedom Party. They also discuss ways of secretly funneling money to the party.

Gudenus has quit as leader of the party’s parliamentary group and is leaving the party.

Kurz noted that at the time the video was shot, Kickl was general secretary of the Freedom Party and, therefore, responsible for its financial conduct.

— Associated Press

Maldives court annuls ex-vice president's conviction: A court in Maldives set aside former vice president Ahmed Adeeb's conviction and 15-year prison term on allegations that he conspired to kill then-President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. Adeeb has been serving a combined 33 years in prison after being convicted of corruption and causing a blast on Yameen's speedboat in 2015. With the court decision, his prison term was reduced to 18 years. The allegations were widely seen as politically motivated.

Congolese opposition leader returns from exile: Businessman and onetime presidential hopeful Moïse Katumbi returned home to Congo after three years in political exile. Katumbi was once viewed as the greatest political threat to then-President Joseph Kabila and was convicted in absentia in 2016 of real estate fraud. He fled the country after accusing authorities of trying to poison him. In April, Katumbi's conviction was overturned.

Syrian gets prison term in Copenhagen bomb plot: A Syrian asylum seeker in Sweden received a 12-year prison sentence for planning to explode one or more bombs in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, and stabbing random people with kitchen knives. The Copenhagen City Court said Moyed al-Zoebi, 32, acted on behalf of the Islamic State group. Zoebi had denied wrongdoing and has appealed the sentence. An accomplice was sentenced in Germany in July 2017 to a prison term of 6½ years.

— From news services