However, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the vessel “asserted navigational rights and freedoms” near the Paracel Islands, over which China, Taiwan and Vietnam all claim sovereignty. The Chinese comments were false, it added.
“USS Curtis Wilbur was not ‘expelled’ from any nation’s territory,” it said. “USS Curtis Wilbur conducted this Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in international waters.”
The South China Sea has become one of many flash points in the testy relationship between China and the United States, with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing in the resource-rich waters.
On Tuesday, the USS Curtis Wilbur had sailed through the Taiwan Strait, angering China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory.
— Reuters
GREECE
Blaze west of Athens forces hundreds to flee
Firefighters intensified water drops using planes and helicopters before nightfall Thursday after a wildfire west of Athens forced hundreds to flee their homes and sent a huge cloud of smoke and ash over the capital, obscuring the Acropolis.
The fire gutted and damaged dozens of houses as it tore through rugged terrain, burning more than 5,000 acres of forest, authorities said. Smoke from the fire was visible across southern Greece and even on holiday islands in the Aegean Sea.
Fire department officials said 17 water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved to try to contain the blaze that started about 45 miles west of Athens outside the resort town of Loutraki. But the drops would have to stop overnight.
“It’s going to be another difficult night and the conditions will remain difficult. But we’re using all the resources we have on this,” said Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias.
On Thursday, authorities issued evacuation orders for 18 settlements, in areas with many vacation homes. Two Orthodox Christian monasteries and one convent were also evacuated.
The fire destroyed power lines, causing widespread blackouts, and reached a nearby coastline and damaged several fishing boats. The Civil Protection Authority activated a cellphone-enabled alert service to aid the evacuation effort.
— Associated Press
Ethiopia to hold elections June 21: Ethiopia will hold its delayed parliamentary elections on June 21, the national electoral board announced. There will be no voting in the embattled Tigray region. The elections were to have taken place June 5, but were postponed after officials said the electoral board needed more time to print ballot papers, train polling staff and register voters. Under the new schedule, voting will take place after June 21 in some areas because of security concerns and to allow more time for voters to register, the board said. Ethiopia twice delayed the elections last year citing the pandemic and logistical issues.
— From news services