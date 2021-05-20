Ethiopia to hold elections June 21: Ethiopia will hold its delayed parliamentary elections on June 21, the national electoral board announced. There will be no voting in the embattled Tigray region. The elections were to have taken place June 5, but were postponed after officials said the electoral board needed more time to print ballot papers, train polling staff and register voters. Under the new schedule, voting will take place after June 21 in some areas because of security concerns and to allow more time for voters to register, the board said. Ethiopia twice delayed the elections last year citing the pandemic and logistical issues.