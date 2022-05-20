World Digest: May 20, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency is urging transparency as the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant prepares for a release of treated radioactive wastewater that has prompted concerns both in and outside Japan. Rafael Grossi, the director general of IAEA, which is assisting Japan's plan to start releasing the wastewater into the sea next year, said his agency will help maintain transparency throughout the process, which has received international attention.

Japan’s government says disposal of the water, stored in hundreds of large tanks, is necessary for the plant’s cleanup and decommissioning to move forward. The release has caused concern about possible health hazards from the wastewater, which includes tritium, a byproduct of nuclear power production that is inseparable from the water and a possible carcinogen at high levels.

“I proceed from the principle that every serious honest concern must be taken seriously and every effort must be made to address it,” Grossi said. “For these countries, any countries, what they have every right to demand is that the international standards are complied with, nothing more, nothing less.”

— Associated Press

Tigray rebels pledge to release 4,000 POWs: The Tigray rebel forces fighting Ethiopia's federal army say they will release 4,000 prisoners of war as part of an amnesty. The Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front announced the release on Twitter on Friday, amid an escalating war of words between Ethiopian and Tigray region officials over provocations and preparations for another round of full-blown

1 body recovered, 9 still missing in tunnel collapse in Kashmir: Rescuers found the body of one worker in Indian-controlled Kashmir after part of a tunnel collapsed in the Himalayan region and are continuing to search for nine others who are trapped, officials said Friday. The tunnel is part of a mountainous highway tunnel system that was under construction when it collapsed Thursday night in the southern Ramban district.

Tornado injures at least 30 in western Germany: A tornado swept through the western German city of Paderborn, injuring at least 30 people as it blew away roofs, toppled trees and sent debris flying for miles, authorities said. Meteorologists had warned that heavy rainfall and hail were expected in western and central Germany on Friday, with storms producing wind gusts up to 130 kph (81 mph).

U.N. adviser reports progress on Libyan constitutional talks: The United Nations' secretary general's special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said the Joint Committee between the Libyan House of Representatives and the High Council of State on Constitutional Track has reached "an initial consensus" on 137 articles of a draft constitution. "I am particularly pleased that you were able to agree on Chapter 2 on the rights and freedoms, as well as on the Chapters on legislative and judicial authority," Williams said in a statement.

Spaniards cheer return of former monarch Juan Carlos: Hundreds of Spaniards on Friday cheered their former king, Juan Carlos, on his first public appearance in his country in more than two years after investigations in Spain and Switzerland over alleged fraud were dropped. The former monarch left Spain for Abu Dhabi in August 2020. He now keeps his permanent residence in the Gulf state but said in March he would visit Spain frequently after the prosecutors dropped their investigations due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitation.

Ancient ring, stolen during WWII, returned to Greece: A more than 3,000-year-old gold signet ring — stolen from an Aegean island during World War II, crossed the Atlantic, bought by a Nobel Prize-winning Hungarian scientist and ended up in a Swedish museum — has found its way back to Greece. The Greek culture ministry said Friday that the gold Mycenaean-era work from Rhodes, decorated with two facing sphinxes, was willingly returned by Swedish officials who provided full assistance with documenting the artifact and its provenance.

— From news service

