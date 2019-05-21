YEMEN

Bomb-carrying drone strikes Saudi airport

Yemen’s Iranian-allied Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi airport and military base with a bomb-laden drone Tuesday, an assault acknowledged by Saudi Arabia as tensions remained high between Tehran and Washington. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel said they targeted the airport in Najran with a Qasef-2K drone, striking an “arms depot.” Najran lies on the Saudi-Yemen border and has been repeatedly targeted by the Houthis.

A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis, Col. Turki al-Maliki, as saying that the rebels “had tried to target” a civilian site in Najran.

Civilian airports in the Middle East often host military bases.

Maliki warned that there would be a “strong deterrent” to such attacks and described the Houthis as the “terrorist militias of Iran.” Similar Houthi attacks have sparked Saudi-led strikes on Yemen, which have been widely criticized for civilian deaths.

Last week, the Houthis carried out a coordinated drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline. Earlier this month, officials in the United Arab Emirates alleged that four oil tankers were sabotaged, and U.S. diplomats relayed a warning that commercial airlines could be misidentified by Iran and attacked.

— Associated Press

NEW ZEALAND

Terror charge filed in mosque shootings

New Zealand police on Tuesday filed a terrorism charge against the man accused of killing 51 people at two mosques.

Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, was already facing charges of murder and attempted murder in the March 15 shootings in the city of Christchurch.

The new charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and will be a test case for New Zealand’s terrorism law, which came onto the books in 2002 after the attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

The New Zealand law defines terrorism as including acts carried out to advance an ideological, political or religious cause with the intention of inducing terror in a civilian population.

A judge last month ordered that Tarrant undergo mental health assessments to determine whether he is fit to stand trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 14.

Police also said Tuesday that they had charged Tarrant with an additional count of murder, bringing the total number of murder charges against him to 51. That came after a Turkish man wounded in the attacks died this month.

— Associated Press

Widodo reelected as Indonesian leader: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been elected to a second term, official results show. The election commission said Widodo won 55.5 percent of the vote in the April 17 election to 45.5 percent for Prabowo Subianto, a would-be strongman who has vowed to challenge the result in court. Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, is an outpost of democracy in a Southeast Asian neighborhood of authoritarian governments. A second term for Widodo could further cement the country's two decades of democratization.

American charged in Myanmar cannabis case: A court in Myanmar charged an American, John Frederic Todoroki, and two local co-workers with violating marijuana laws, with potential penalties ranging from five years in prison to death. The defendants contend they were growing hemp, not marijuana. Both are subspecies of the cannabis plant genus. The company that operates the farm where police arrested the three last month says it had permission from the Mandalay regional government to grow hemp, which can be processed into CBD — cannabidiol — a nonintoxicating compound that many believe has health benefits.

Egypt says 16 militants killed in Sinai: Egypt said its police forces killed 16 Islamist militants in raids in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula. An Interior Ministry statement said security forces exchanged fire with militants as they stormed insurgent hideouts in the Mediterranean coastal city of Arish. Egypt has battled militants in the Sinai Peninsula for years. The insurgency has occasionally spilled over to the mainland.

— From news services