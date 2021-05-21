Ethiopia convicts 3 soldiers of rape, charges 28 in killings: Ethiopia's military prosecutors have convicted three soldiers of rape and pressed charges against 28 others suspected of killing civilians in the conflict in the northern Tigray region, the attorney general's office said. Twenty-five other soldiers are charged with rape and other sexual violence, it said. The Tigray conflict began on Nov. 4 after Ethiopia accused former leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front of ordering an attack on an army base.