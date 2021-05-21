The army seized power Feb. 1, overthrowing and detaining elected civilian leader Suu Kyi, who led a nonviolent struggle against dictatorship in the last two decades of the military’s 1962-2011 rule of Myanmar.
The military justified its coup by accusing the NLD of obtaining a landslide victory through a manipulated vote, though the electoral commission at the time rejected its claims. The NLD says it won fairly.
The NLD committed fraud, “so we will have to dissolve the party’s registration,” the chairman of the junta-appointed Union Election Commission, Thein Soe, was cited in the reports as saying.
The National Unity Government, an underground alliance of pro-democracy groups that includes the NLD, said the banning of Suu Kyi’s party was a military ploy to cling to power.
AFGHANISTAN
Taliban assault in east ends local cease-fire
Taliban insurgents launched attacks in a district of eastern Afghanistan where local elders had brokered a one-month cease-fire, dashing hopes of a temporary truce, residents and officials said Friday.
The cease-fire — a rare event as fighting ramps up across the country — had begun Tuesday to allow people to harvest wheat and students to take exams.
“Unfortunately, the Taliban could not keep their promise. They started attacks against Afghan security forces,” said Malik Wares, a tribal elder in Laghman province.
The Taliban did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Clashes have escalated in Afghanistan as the United States and NATO forces withdraw troops. Foreign forces are set to leave by Sept. 11.
Ethiopia convicts 3 soldiers of rape, charges 28 in killings: Ethiopia's military prosecutors have convicted three soldiers of rape and pressed charges against 28 others suspected of killing civilians in the conflict in the northern Tigray region, the attorney general's office said. Twenty-five other soldiers are charged with rape and other sexual violence, it said. The Tigray conflict began on Nov. 4 after Ethiopia accused former leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front of ordering an attack on an army base.
Police deployment blocks protest in Algerian capital: A heavy police presence smothered central Algiers, effectively blocking a weekly protest that officials have decided they can no longer tolerate. After bringing hundreds of thousands to the streets in 2019 to oust a veteran president, the Hirak movement continued with weekly marches seeking to stop the army from interfering in politics. Algeria's Interior Ministry said this month that any new protests would require a permit, a move apparently aimed at Hirak, which halted protests during the pandemic but resumed marching in February.
Antarctic iceberg could drift for years: A vast iceberg that broke off Antarctica this month could drift through the ocean for several years before it breaks up and melts away, a scientist from the European Space Agency said. The 1,668-square-mile berg, dubbed A-76, is about 73 times as big as Manhattan, making it the largest currently afloat.
