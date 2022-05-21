World Digest: May 21, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Possible coronavirus cases continue to rise Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight North Korea on Saturday reported nearly 220,000 additional suspected coronavirus cases, even as leader Kim Jong Un claimed progress in slowing the largely undiagnosed spread of the disease. The outbreak has caused concern about serious tragedies in the poor, isolated country of 26 million. About 219,030 North Koreans with fevers were identified in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Friday, the fifth straight daily increase of around 200,000, according to the North’s Korean Central News Agency, which attributed the information to the government’s anti-virus headquarters.

North Korea said more than 2.4 million people have fallen ill and 66 people have died since an unidentified fever began quickly spreading in late April, although the country has been able to identify only a handful of those cases as the coronavirus because of a lack of testing supplies.

— Associated Press

Former human rights minister in Pakistan arrested: Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's human rights minister under former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested Saturday. Mazari had been arrested under the guise of a land dispute allegation dating back to 1972, but she really was a political target of the new administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said Fawad Chaudhry, a fellow former minister under Khan. Mazari has been critical of Sharif's government since Khan's government was toppled last month by a vote in Parliament.

Israeli forces fatally shoot 17-year-old: Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian militant in clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group said. The Israeli military said Palestinians fired on its soldiers and threw fire bombs at them. "The soldiers responded with live fire toward the suspects. Hits were identified," the military said. It was not clear whether the teen killed was one of those suspects. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed his death.

Protest of imprisonment of Turkish opposition leader: Thousands rallied in Istanbul on Saturday to protest the conviction of leading Turkish opposition politician Canan Kaftancioglu for insulting the president and the state. Kaftancioglu, who heads Republican People's Party's (CHP) Istanbul branch and is one of the strongest voices in it, was sentenced to just under five years in jail. In 2019, she played a significant role in municipal elections in the city that saw the CHP take over the mayoralty, which had been held by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party and its Islamist predecessors for 25 years.

Earthquake strikes north of Norway: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck north of the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said. Police said there were no reports of any injuries or damage. The quake happened 450 miles north of Svalbard at a depth of roughly 1.25 miles, the EMSC said.

— From news services

