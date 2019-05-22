BRITAIN

Key cabinet minister resigns, in blow to May

A day of fevered speculation about whether British Prime Minister Theresa May would step down concluded instead with the resignation of one of her key ministers, House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom.

May appeared to be holding on, for the moment, amid growing calls for her to make way for a fresh leader who could break the Brexit impasse.

But Leadsom’s resignation was a blow to the prime minister.

Leadsom, a Brexit supporter, has repeatedly defended May’s Brexit deal in Parliament. But she is also a longtime rival of May’s. Leadsom and May were the two finalists in the 2016 contest to become the leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Leadsom withdrew from that race.

But she may be eyeing another run for No. 10. On Tuesday, Leadsom told LBC radio that she was “actively considering” and “preparing” for a leadership bid.

In her resignation letter, Leadsom said she no longer believed May’s approach to Brexit could “deliver on the referendum result” or ensure “a truly sovereign United Kingdom.”

Leadsom said a second Brexit referendum would be “dangerously divisive.” May, too, has opposed a second referendum but on Tuesday offered Parliament a chance to vote on whether there should be a second public vote.

UKRAINE

Zelensky's proposal on election law is snubbed

Ukrainian lawmakers on Wednesday turned down the new president’s proposal to amend their country’s election law, dealing a blow to his hopes of getting more supporters into parliament.

Volodymyr Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian who won last month’s presidential election in a landslide, dissolved parliament on Tuesday, saying current lawmakers were too focused on self-enrichment and lacked public trust.

Zelensky, who became famous for playing the role of a president in a popular TV sitcom, was gambling that his popularity would allow his party to make a successful showing in the July 21 parliamentary vote.

Zelensky proposed changes to the electoral law to have the next parliament elected entirely on party lists, arguing that the current system — in which part of the legislature is elected in single-ballot races — foments graft.

But lawmakers refused to consider the proposal. Former president Petro Poroshenko’s allies favor the current election system, hoping it will help them keep their seats.

PHILIPPINES

Duterte moves to ship trash back to Canada

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has moved to have truckloads of garbage that officials say were illegally shipped to the Philippines years ago be forcibly shipped back to Canada, his spokesman said Wednesday.

Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said later that the trash will be back on Canadian soil before the end of June. McKenna said the Canadian government has awarded a contract to a shipping company that will bring back 69 containers.

Spokesman Salvador Panelo earlier said that Duterte had ordered officials to look for a private company to transport the garbage to Canadian territory in an escalation of his adversarial stance. The Philippines recalled its ambassador and consuls in Canada last week over the failure to comply with a May 15 deadline to take back the garbage.

At least 103 containers of household trash were shipped in batches from Canada to the Philippines from 2013 to 2014. Most remain in two ports. Philippine officials say the trash was falsely declared by a private firm to be recyclable scraps.

Bolsonaro backtracks on decree to ease gun control: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is drawing back on a decree to ease gun control that he signed earlier this month. The government has published a new decree that reverses or tightens some parts of the May 7 decree, which had drawn criticism. The May 7 decree allowed the purchase of more- powerful guns, including some semiautomatic rifles. It also let all minors practice sport shooting. The new decree bans sale of rifles in most cases and sets a minimum age of 14 for shooting practice.

Netanyahu's pre-indictment hearing postponed: Israel's attorney general has postponed a pre-indictment hearing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by three months. Avichai Mandelblit's office said he will hold the hearing in early October, after Netanyahu's attorneys asked for an extension to review the prosecution's material. Mandelblit has recommended pressing criminal charges against Netanyahu in three graft cases.

