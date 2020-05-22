The treaty, which came into force in 2002, was meant to promote trust between the United States and Russia by allowing its 34 signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territories to collect information about military forces and activities.

“Withdrawing from a treaty is not the solution to address difficulties in its implementation and compliance by another party,” said Josep Borrell, the E.U.’s foreign policy chief, noting that the pact “is an important contribution to European and global security and stability.”

“While continuing to urge Russia to return immediately to the full implementation of the treaty, I call upon the United States to reconsider,” he said.

— Associated Press

PAKISTAN

2 on airliner survive crash into community

At least two people survived the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane near the Karachi airport Friday, according to Pakistani officials. The Airbus A320, with 99 people aboard, struck a residential neighborhood after a mechanical failure, an airline official said.

In the moments before the crash, the captain of the flight from Lahore to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport radioed to report difficulties with the landing gear. The pilot then attempted an emergency landing, but the maneuver damaged a fuel tank and sent the plane careering into the neighborhood, the official said.

Video from the scene showed a crowd of men carrying a survivor through a narrow alley strewn with debris. Behind them, what appears to be part of the aircraft’s fuselage is wedged between a house and a car, billowing smoke.

The Pakistani army mounted a search-and-rescue effort, and helicopters were dispatched to the crash site to transport survivors. Local media reported that more than two dozen residents of Model Colony, the poor, congested area where the plane crashed, were being treated at hospitals.

— Susannah George

Remains of Rwanda genocide suspect found: The remains of fugitive Augustin Bizimana, a major suspect in Rwanda's 1994 genocide, have been identified in a grave in Congo Republic. U.N. war crimes prosecutor Serge Brammertz said Bizimana, who was indicted on 13 charges including genocide, murder and rape, is believed to have died in Pointe-Noire in 2000. His remains were identified by DNA testing. "Bizimana was alleged to be responsible for the murders of former Prime Minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana and 10 Belgian United Nations peacekeepers, and for the murder of Tutsi civilians" in five Rwandan regions, Brammertz said in a statement. The announcement follows the arrest in Paris last week of Felicien Kabuga, another prominent suspect from the Rwandan genocide who had been on the run.

British court rules against gunrunner with CIA ties: An Iranian American aviation magnate and gunrunner tied to the CIA and the Iran-contra scandal must pay a sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates more than $4.1 million over a series of business disputes, a British court ruled. The decision against Farhad Azima caps a years-long legal dispute between the Kansas City, Mo., resident and the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, one of the UAE's seven sheikhdoms. The case renewed questions over whether Azima had what one prosecutor said was a stay-out-of-jail-free card because of secretive work he had performed for the U.S. government. A statement issued on Azima's behalf said he planned to appeal, reiterating his belief he had been targeted by hackers working for Ras al-Khaimah, something the emirate denies.

Truck crash in Sudan leaves 57 dead: A fiery head-on collision in Sudan between a truck packed with passengers and a tractor-trailer killed 57 people and left over 20 injured on a road in the Darfur region, state-run media reported. A police statement said the crash took place late Thursday in the town of Shangil Tobayi, about 620 miles west of Khartoum. The crash caused both vehicles to flip upside down and "burn completely," the SUNA news agency said.

— From news services