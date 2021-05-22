The Chinese rover is situated on Utopia Planitia, a plain on Mars that scientists see as a relatively smooth spot for a first landing. The United States has previously used the basin to land a mission.
NASA has operated three rover missions on Mars, as well as a helicopter. The European Space Agency and its Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, plan to jointly land a rover on Mars next year.
— Katerina Ang
CHINA
2 strong quakes
strike overnight
China was jolted by two sizable earthquakes in a 24-hour period, with aftershocks continuing into Saturday.
A strong, shallow quake shook southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen as authorities rushed relief goods including tents to the area. The Yunnan province seismological bureau gave the magnitude of the Friday night quake as 6.4.
A second, 7.3-magnitude quake hit early Saturday in the southern part of Qinghai province in central China. While there were no reports of casualties, roads were damaged in Maduo county. Aftershocks continued into Saturday morning.
— Associated Press
CONGO
Mount Nyiragongo erupts near Goma
Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Congo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, sending panicked residents of the nearby city of Goma fleeing, although a volcanologist said the city did not appear to be in danger.
People grabbed mattresses and other belongings and fled toward the frontier with neighboring Rwanda as a red glow filled the sky above the city. Power was out across much of the city and phone lines were busy, Reuters reporters said.
Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in the lakeside city of around 2 million, told Reuters that Goma did not appear to be at risk, and that lava appeared to be flowing east in the direction of the Rwandan border.
A United Nations source said that based on a reconnaissance helicopter flight, Goma and other major population centers did not appear to be at risk.
Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002, killing 250 people and making 120,000 people homeless after lava flowed into Goma.
— Reuters
Lebanese authorities seize 4 tons of hashish: Lebanon has foiled a plot to smuggle 4 tons of hashish from Sidon to the Egyptian port of Alexandria, a presidency statement said. Lebanon's leaders have called for a renewed push against the drugs trade after Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese agricultural produce in April due to smuggling, shutting off a major market for Lebanese farmers. The Saudi ban came after 5.3 million Captagon pills, a type of amphetamine, were found in pomegranate shipments.
German authorities investigate, condemn rising antisemitism: Police in Germany are investigating a Jewish man's report of being punched in the face and abused with antisemitic language while walking home in Berlin early Saturday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel used her weekly video podcast to condemn anti-Jewish statements heard at protests over the recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants. "Whoever takes hatred of Jews to our streets places himself outside our constitutional order," Merkel said.
Eurovision finals are back in post-pandemic milestone: After more than a week of rehearsals, two semifinals and 53,000 coronavirus tests for fans, staff and performers, the Eurovision Song Contest finals went live Saturday in front of 3,500 fans and a global television audience. The hugely popular music festival that oozes flamboyance is seen as a significant step toward a post-pandemic return to live entertainment. The contest was canceled last year.
— From news services