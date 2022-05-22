World Digest: May 22, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

In reversal, lawmaker rejoins ruling coalition Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A Palestinian Israeli lawmaker who quit the ruling coalition said Sunday that she was returning to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s 60-member alliance, ending a crisis that lasted just a few days. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi said Thursday that she was quitting the coalition, leaving it with just 59 members in Israel’s 120-seat parliament. She cited the government’s hard-line policies in Jerusalem and West Bank settlement construction, which she said have alienated her fellow Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Two other legislators from Bennett’s own party have broken ranks and joined the opposition, led by former leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Rinawie Zoabi’s departure had raised the possibility of new parliamentary elections less than a year after Bennett’s broad coalition government took office.

But Rinawie Zoabi reversed course Sunday, saying her main concern was securing “achievements for the needs of Arab society” in Israel and preventing an ultranationalist extremist in the opposition from becoming the next minister.

As leader of a small nationalist party, Bennett heads an unwieldy coalition of eight diverse parties — dovish factions, ultranationalists and an Islamist Arab party. They joined forces in June after four consecutive deadlocked elections with the aim of ousting Netanyahu.

— Associated Press

Revolutionary Guard colonel is fatally shot

A senior member of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed outside his home in Tehran on Sunday by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike, state TV reported.

Although the Guard gave only scant details about the attack, which occurred in broad daylight, the group blamed the killing on “global arrogance,” typically code for the United States and Israel.

That accusation, as well as the style of the killing, raised the possibility of a link with other motorbike slayings previously attributed to Israel in Iran, such as those targeting Iranian nuclear scientists. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The two assailants shot Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei five times in his unarmored car, state media said, right off a secure street that is home to parliament.

Reports identified Khodaei only as a “defender of the shrine,” a reference to Iranians who fight the extremist Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq within the Guard’s elite Quds force, which oversees foreign operations.

— Associated Press

Hundreds evacuated amid renewed flooding in S. Africa: Hundreds of people were evacuated to safety after heavy rains again hammered South Africa's coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, flooding roads and houses and damaging properties, an official said. The province is still restoring damaged infrastructure and making plans to re-house people displaced after flooding last month. Those floods killed 448, with 88 still missing, left more than 6,800 homeless and damaged more than $1.58 billion in infrastructure.

Bangkok votes in new governor for first time in 9 years: A former transport minister in the Thai government ousted by a 2014 military coup won Bangkok's first gubernatorial election in nine years in what some say is a sign of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's waning popularity. Independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt, 55, won by a record 1.3 million votes, according to unofficial results announced by the election commission. It is the first governor race since 2013. Bangkok is the only Thai province to elect its own governor every four years since 1985, though the process was suspended when Prayuth came to power in the coup.

Arrests made in Pakistan 'honor killing': Pakistani police arrested seven people on suspicion of killing two sisters who were from the same village but also had Spanish citizenship. Police said that the sisters were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain. They were tortured and shot. Police said murder charges were leveled against the victims' brother, a paternal uncle, both husbands, a cousin and both fathers-in-law. Two others and another relative were charged but were at large.

— From news services

