CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

More than 50 reported killed in militia attacks

More than 50 people were reportedly killed in attacks by a militia on villages in the Central African Republic’s northwest near the border with Chad, the United Nations said Thursday.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country, known as MINUSCA, condemned Tuesday’s attacks, and its peacekeepers are undertaking “robust patrols in and around Ouham Pende prefecture,” where the killings occurred, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said.

The government issued an ultimatum to the leader of a militia group known as 3R, calling on him to hand over those responsible. Human rights groups have accused 3R of killing and raping civilians since 2015.

A government spokesman said the group retaliated against several communities in Ouham Pende after an incident in which one man was killed.

Lucien Mbaigoto, a legislator from the area, said militia fighters on the ground are not abiding by peace agreements signed by their leaders, including one in February.

Dujarric said a joint mission by MINUSCA, the government, the African Union and the Economic Community of Central African States is expected to deploy to the affected areas on Saturday “to defuse tensions, assist victims and displaced persons, and reassure communities.”

— Associated Press

ITALY

Clergy 'morally obliged' to report sex abuse

The Italian Catholic Church hierarchy said Thursday that it had approved guidelines establishing a “moral obligation” to report cases of clergy sex abuse to police, after bishops long downplayed the problem and covered it up.

The Italian bishops’ conference did not immediately release the text. But the official in charge of child protection, Monsignor Lorenzo Ghizzoni, said it called for bishops to report credible accusations even though Italian law doesn’t designate clergy as mandated reporters.

The main Italian victims’ group, Rete L’Abuso, called the announcement “dishonest” as the conference in 2014 issued similar guidelines saying bishops had a “moral duty” to report. The group said those guidelines had not resulted in a single church-initiated criminal complaint.

Italy’s church — of which Pope Francis is the titular head as bishop of Rome — has been well behind the curve on confronting clergy abuse, with multiple cases of abuse and high-ranking coverups that only recently have begun making headlines.

— Associated Press

Wildfires rage as heat wave grips Israel: Wildfires raged in Israel amid a major heat wave, with police ordering the evacuation of several communities in the center and south of the country. Firefighters battled brushfires along the Gaza border, as well as near Israel's main international airport and outside Jerusalem. Israel and the region are gripped by a major heat wave, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees and higher. The fires erupted a day after Israelis marked a Jewish festival with bonfires.

Brunei's sultan returns Oxford degree amid furor over law: Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has returned an honorary degree awarded by Britain's Oxford University amid a global backlash for proposing the death penalty for gay sex and adultery. Nearly 120,000 people had signed a petition by April calling on Oxford to rescind the degree, awarded in 1993. Brunei, a small Southeast Asian country, sparked an outcry when it rolled out its interpretation of Islamic laws on April 3, punishing sodomy, adultery and rape with death, including by stoning.

Italian hostage freed after 3 years in Syria returns home: Italy said an Italian national held hostage in Syria for three years has been freed and has returned home. Alessandro Sandrini, who is in his early 30s, disappeared after traveling to Turkey in October 2016 and wasn't heard from for over a year. In July 2018,

a video showed him in an orange jumpsuit, flanked by masked men with automatic weapons, appealing to Italy to help free him. A local government in Syria affiliated with al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahir-al Sham said he had been abducted by a criminal gang.

— From news services