Foreign officials have said the legislation would end the Chinese-ruled city’s autonomy. U.S. officials said it could jeopardize the territory’s special status in U.S. law, which has helped it maintain its position as a global financial center. Bankers and headhunters said it could lead to money and talent leaving the city.

The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong said in a statement that the city’s high degree of autonomy “will remain unchanged, and the interests of foreign investors in the city will continue to be protected under the law.”

— Reuters

Russia sees no chance for new Open Skies Treaty: Russia does not see any chance of a new agreement in the event of the U.S. withdrawing from the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows signatories to conduct unarmed observation flights over one another's territory. "There are no prospects for a new agreement to replace the treaty," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state television. He also said there was no need for a new treaty because the current one works for all 34 countries involved. Citing noncompliance by Russia, the U.S. government declared on Thursday that the United States would withdraw from the treaty on mutual military air surveillance, designed as a confidence-building measure.

Flight data recorder recovered from Pakistani airliner crash: The flight data recorder from the Pakistani airliner that crashed into a residential neighborhood of Karachi has been found, an official said, as the death toll rose to 97. There were two survivors from onboard the aircraft, while no fatalities were reported in the densely populated area of the city where the aircraft crash-landed on Friday. Pakistan International Airlines Flight 8303, an Airbus A320, was flying from Lahore to Karachi with 99 people onboard when it went down in midafternoon while trying a second landing attempt.

Taliban declares 3-day cease-fire in Afghanistan for Eid: The Taliban declared a three-day Eid al-Fitr cease-fire in Afghanistan starting Sunday, via a tweet from the hard-line Islamist group, and the country's president said the government would reciprocate. The move came as fighting between the two sides had intensified despite the coronavirus pandemic and the holy month of Ramadan, which Eid al-Fitr festivities mark the end of. Last month, the Taliban rejected a government call for a cease-fire across Afghanistan for Ramadan, saying a truce was "not rational" as they ramped up attacks on Afghan forces.

Namibia kills elephants that moved into farming areas: Wildlife authorities in Namibia culled 10 elephants over the past month after they moved into farming areas and destroyed crops during harvest season. The animals were shot after they endangered human lives in the north of the country and were marked as dangerous, said Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesman Romeo Muyunda. He said the decision was necessary to protect farmers and their crops. The carcasses have been given as compensation to community members whose harvests have been damaged. Like a number of other African nations, Namibia has grappled with balancing protection for species like elephants with managing the danger they pose when they encroach on areas of human habitation.

— From news services