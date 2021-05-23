The International Atomic Energy Agency and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency. It allowed the monitoring of some activities, which would otherwise have been axed, to continue.
IAEA’s chief, Rafael Grossi, is in talks with Iran on extending it.
“From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the [IAEA] will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement,” state TV quoted parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying.
An unnamed official also was quoted as saying that the agreement between the IAEA and Tehran could be extended “conditionally” for a month.
Western diplomats have said that not extending the IAEA deal could seriously harm efforts to salvage the 2015 accord.
Iran began gradually breaching terms of the 2015 pact with world powers after President Donald Trump pulled the United States from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.
— Reuters
EGYPT
Suez Canal seizure case sent to lower court
An Egyptian appeals court said Sunday that it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the seizure of the Ever Given ship after it blocked the waterway in March.
The authority and the ship’s owner are in dispute as to whose fault it was that the massive ship ran aground in the canal linking the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea — and how much compensation should be paid.
The appeals chamber of the Ismailia Economic Court referred the case to a lower court to decide on the legality of the seizure of the Ever Given until the settlement of compensation claim between the Suez Canal Authority and Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the ship’s Japanese owner, according to an attorney for the vessel’s owner.
The Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about four miles north of the southern entrance.
A massive effort by a flotilla of tugboats freed the ship six days later. The Suez Canal Authority on Sunday revealed that a salvage boat capsized in the operation, leaving one worker dead.
Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged cargo vessel has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal as its owner and the canal authority try to settle the compensation dispute.
In a separate lawsuit, the appeals chamber rejected Shoei Kisen Kaisha’s appeal against a lower court decision to bound the vessel until the financial dispute is solved.
— Associated Press
Bahrain bars travelers from 'Red List' countries: Bahrain will suspend entry of travelers from nations on its "Red List," which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, from May 24 amid coronavirus concerns, the official Bahrain News Agency said. Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension but will have to provide the results of a polymerase chain reaction test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, BNA added.
Pakistani soldier killed in firefight with Afghan militants: Militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at a military post in northwestern Pakistan, killing a soldier in a firefight with Pakistani troops, the military said. The cross-border attack occurred in the district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said. It said troops returned fire, and a young soldier was killed.
— From news services