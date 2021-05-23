Bahrain bars travelers from 'Red List' countries: Bahrain will suspend entry of travelers from nations on its "Red List," which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, from May 24 amid coronavirus concerns, the official Bahrain News Agency said. Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension but will have to provide the results of a polymerase chain reaction test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, BNA added.