World Digest: May 23, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Displaced people Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight top 100M for 1st time The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has crossed 100 million for the first time on record, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts, the United Nations’ refugee agency said Monday. “One hundred million is a stark figure — sobering and alarming in equal measure,” said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. “It’s a record that should never have been set.

The refugee agency said the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide approached 90 million by the end of 2021, propelled by new waves of violence or protracted conflict in Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since then, the war in Ukraine has forced more than 6 million people to flee the country and an additional 8 million have been displaced within the country.

Advertisement

The 100 million figure represents more than 1 percent of the global population and comprises refugees and asylum seekers as well as people internally displaced by conflict — a figure that the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center recently put at 53.2 million — the refugee agency said in a statement.

“The international response to people fleeing war in Ukraine has been overwhelmingly positive,” Grandi said. “Compassion is alive and we need a similar mobilization for all crises around the world.”

However, he pointed out that ultimately “humanitarian aid is a palliative, not a cure.”

— Associated Pres

Armenia, Azerbaijan take step toward deal

Armenia and Azerbaijan each announced Monday that they had set up a border commission, a potential step toward ending a dispute over the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh that has festered for three decades.

Advertisement

The leaders of both countries had agreed in Brussels on Sunday to work on a peace plan, despite a wave of protests in the Armenian capital fueled by opposition claims that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is giving too much away.

A simmering dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians, flared in 2020 into a six-week war in which Azeri troops regained swaths of territory.

European Council President Charles Michel said after a meeting with both Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev that they had agreed to advance discussions on a peace treaty, with respective commissions on delimiting their interstate border to meet on the border itself within days.

— Reuters

Egyptian democracy activist sentenced to 4 years: An Egyptian court sentenced a democracy activist to four years in prison for disseminating false news, a lawyer said. The Cairo court convicted Yahia Hussein Abdel-Hadi, a co-founder of the Civil Democratic Movement, an opposition coalition of liberal and left-leaning parties, of "deliberately disseminating false news inside and outside" Egypt, according to lawyer Khalid Ali. Similar accusations have often been made against those critical of the government.

Advertisement

Ugandan opposition figure urging protests is detained: A Ugandan opposition figure who is calling for street protests over rising commodity prices is being detained inside his home by police. Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, has been unable to leave his home outside the capital, Kampala, since May 12, with police pitching camp nearby to enforce his apparent house arrest. Police routinely detain opposition figures inside their homes, insisting they can impose preventive arrest to maintain public order. Besigye is a serial campaigner against the government of longtime President Yoweri Museveni.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article