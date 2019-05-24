FRANCE

Explosion in Lyon injures at least 13

At least 13 people were injured in an explosion Friday afternoon in the central French city of Lyon. The office of the Paris prosecutor, which oversees terror investigations throughout France, confirmed to The Washington Post that the blast was being investigated as terrorism.

The explosion was believed to be caused by a pipe bomb that detonated near a Brioche Dorée bakery on a pedestrian street. French media reported that the device was dropped off by a man on a bicycle, who fled the scene.

No fatalities were reported. Denis Broliquier, the mayor of Lyon’s second district, the neighborhood where the explosion occurred, told France’s LCI television that the bomb “was a device intended to injure.” He noted that an 8-year-old girl was among the injured.

In 2015 and 2016, France endured a spate of terrorist violence that rocked the country and claimed more than 230 lives. Preventing future terrorist attacks has proven a major political debate for the government.

— James McAuley

RUSSIA

American says he's been harassed in jail

A former U.S. Marine held in Moscow on suspicion of spying says he had been threatened by a Russian investigator and harassed in custody.

Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 and accused of espionage, a charge he denies. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in jail.

Whelan, whose detention was extended until the end of August at a hearing on Friday in Moscow, told reporters he believed the case against him was politically motivated revenge for U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia.

He said he not been allowed to shower in two weeks nor granted medical and dental treatment.

He said he had not received books or correspondence in two months.

“I have been threatened. My personal safety has been threatened,” he said from inside a cage in the courtroom. “There are abuses and harassment that I am constantly subjected to.”

— Reuters

At least 19 students die in fire at tutoring center in India: At least 19 teenage students were killed in a fire that broke out in a tutoring center in the western Indian city of Surat, a top state official said. More than a dozen students were hospitalized with burns or experienced suffocation, police said. The students were attending class when the fire broke out in the four-story building. All of the students had been accounted for. Gujarat state's top elected official, Vijay Rupani, said 19 youngsters died in the fire.

Exit polls show Dutch mainstream party support: Dutch mainstream and European Union-supporting political parties made gains in the first test of the European Parliament election, according to an exit poll that showed a surprise Labour victory and a weak showing for euroskeptics in the Netherlands. The Netherlands and Britain were the first of 28 member states to vote Thursday. Irish and Czech voters were casting their ballots on Friday and the other 24 countries were due to vote Sunday.

Greek leader calls E.U. election a referendum on his policies: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the European Parliament election was also a vote of confidence in his policies, and a minister who is close to him said an early national election was possible depending on the result. Tsipras, whose term ends in October, this month announced a package of tax breaks and benefits for pensioners, hit hard since 2010 when the debt crisis broke out. His Syriza party trails the conservative New Democracy party in opinion polls.

Catalan lawmakers' rights suspended in parliament: The Spanish parliament's governing body has suspended the lawmaker rights of the four jailed Catalan members of parliament while they face trial over the northeastern region's failed 2017 independence bid, lower house speaker Meritxell Batet said. It was not clear what would happen to the seats as it's up to the four lawmakers to decide if they want to leave them empty for now or if they'd rather resign and pass the position to a fellow politician.

— From news services