Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in Vienna that the extension came after a discussion with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program. Grossi acknowledged that challenges remain, however, because the agency still cannot access images taken by its cameras.
Iran’s hard-line parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by February.
The IAEA then struck a three-month deal with Iran in February to have it hold the surveillance images, with Tehran threatening to delete them afterward if no broader agreement was reached.
Iran has breached all the 2015 deal’s limits since President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord. Negotiations continue in Vienna to determine whether the United States and Iran can reenter the deal.
MYANMAR
Ousted leader in court
for 1st time since coup
Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s ousted leader, appeared in court in person on Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1.
State television MRTV broadcast on a news program the first photo of Suu Kyi, 75, since the coup. It showed her sitting in a small courtroom along with her two co-defendants, former president Win Myint and Myo Aung, former mayor of Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital.
Suu Kyi’s only previous court appearances have been by video link, and she had not been allowed to meet in person with her attorneys.
The hearing was largely procedural. State television said it concerned a charge against all three defendants of spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest.
Suu Kyi also faces two counts of violating the Natural Disaster Management Law over purported breaches of pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign, illegally importing walkie-talkies for her bodyguards’ use and unlicensed use of the radios.
The most serious charge she faces is breaching the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, but that is being handled by a separate court.
The military ousted Suu Kyi’s government after her party won a landslide victory in a general election in November that would have given it a second five-year term in office. Before the start of democratic changes a decade ago, Myanmar was ruled by the military for 50 years.
Also Monday, an American journalist working for a Myanmar newsmagazine was detained at Yangon’s airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Malaysia. Frontier Myanmar said it does not know why its managing editor, 37-year-old Danny Fenster, was detained. The junta has arrested about 80 journalists, roughly half of whom remain detained awaiting charges or trial.
Seven die from toxic gas after Congo's volcanic eruption: Seven more people have died as a result of the weekend volcanic eruption in eastern Congo, increasing the toll to 22. The seven died after inhaling toxic gas when they were walking across a wide expanse of the cooling lava near the eastern city of Goma, the scientific director of the Goma Volcano Observatory said. Mount Nyiragongo spewed torrents of lava into villages on Saturday night, killing at least 15 people and destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said.
China to try Australian writer on espionage charges: Australia said Yang Hengjun, an Australian national, will be tried by a court in China on espionage charges amid deteriorating ties between the countries. Yang has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his legal representation, according to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. As relations with China have nosedived, Beijing has blocked such Australian exports as beef, wine, coal, lobsters and wood.
World Bank allocates $2 billion to Sudan: The World Bank said it has allocated $2 billion to Sudan as the transitional government has struggled to address the country's decades-long economic woes. The funds would be used to finance big infrastructure projects along with others to help displaced people over the next 12 months, the bank said. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led to the military's overthrow of autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.
