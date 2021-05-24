Seven die from toxic gas after Congo's volcanic eruption: Seven more people have died as a result of the weekend volcanic eruption in eastern Congo, increasing the toll to 22. The seven died after inhaling toxic gas when they were walking across a wide expanse of the cooling lava near the eastern city of Goma, the scientific director of the Goma Volcano Observatory said. Mount Nyiragongo spewed torrents of lava into villages on Saturday night, killing at least 15 people and destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said.