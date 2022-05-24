World Digest: May 24, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

The Taliban is handing over control of Afghanistan's airports to a company based in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from the prime minister's office on Tuesday. A memorandum of understanding was signed Tuesday in Kabul "for the control and management of the airports in Afghanistan" by Taliban acting first deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and Razack Aslam Mohammed Abdur Razack of GAAC Solutions. The agreement covers airports in Kabul, Kandahar and Herat.

The deal will apply only to the logistics at the airports and not security, which has been a sticking point in past discussions with potential partners to manage the sites.

Razack said he thinks the agreement would bring the business community back to Afghanistan, along with airline companies.

Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul was ransacked in August as the city’s security forces melted away and Taliban fighters took control of the capital.

— Susannah George

Catholic church cancels Tiananmen Mass

For the first time in three decades, there will be no organized memorial to the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong, the last place on Chinese territory where any kind of commemoration was possible.

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese said it would no longer celebrate a memorial Mass for the victims of the June 4, 1989, massacre in Beijing, reflecting how churches, along with the rest of civil society, have been pushed into censoring themselves. A Beijing-written national security law has crushed dissent in the once-semiautonomous city.

The church’s move comes after a candlelight vigil marking the anniversary was banned in 2020 and 2021, with officials citing the coronavirus pandemic. The memorial Masses, which persisted until this year, were the last form of organized commemoration in the city.

The diocese told The Washington Post that it does not “mean to disapprove of the memorial Mass” but that “our front-line colleagues . . . are concerned that such activity . . . might violate the national security law now in force.”

— Theodora Yu

Police raid in Rio de Janeiro favela kills 11: Police in Rio de Janeiro raided the Vila Cruzeiro favela before dawn in an operation that prompted a fierce firefight, and state officials said at least 11 people died. The operation was aimed at locating and arresting criminal leaders, police said in a statement. It said officers were fired upon while preparing their incursion.

At least 11 killed in bar attacks in Mexico: Eleven people, eight of them women, were killed in simultaneous shooting attacks at two bars in central Mexico, authorities said. Handwritten signs left at the scenes suggested that the attacks were part of a rivalry between two drug cartels that have long been battling for control of Guanajuato state.

Pakistan bans Imran Khan's rally: Pakistan banned ousted prime minister Imran Khan from holding a rally in the capital and cracked down on his supporters in overnight raids, arresting hundreds. The ban came hours after a police officer was killed during one of the raids, when a supporter of Khan opened fire after officers entered his home in the city of Lahore. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

— From news services

