FRANCE

Search on for man seen at bombing

French police on Saturday hunted a suspect believed to have deposited a paper bag containing an explosive device that wounded 13 people on a busy pedestrian street Friday in the city of Lyon.

Regional authorities said that the victims mostly received minor injuries but that 11 were still in the hospital Saturday morning.

France’s counterterrorism prosecutor, Rémy Heitz, said no group had claimed responsibility for the explosion. Heitz described video surveillance that showed a man heading toward the scene, leaving a paper bag on a concrete block in the middle of the street shortly before the explosion. The man was wearing a cap and sunglasses that partially hid his face.

Investigators at the scene have found screws, metallic balls, batteries, a triggering device that can be used remotely and plastic pieces that may have come from the explosive device.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses with a photo of the suspect from video surveillance. They described the man as “dangerous.” Heitz said police will release more photos soon.

— Associated Press

At least 25 soldiers killed in ambush in Nigeria: Islamist insurgents killed at least 25 soldiers and a number of civilians in an ambush in northeast Nigeria on Saturday morning, two security sources said. It was the second deadly attack on the army in recent days. In Saturday's attack, militants opened fire as the soldiers were escorting a group of evacuees from a village in Borno state, where Boko Haram and other insurgents have been fighting.

U.N. tribunal says Russia must return Ukrainian ships, sailors: A United Nations maritime tribunal has ruled that Russia must immediately release three Ukrainian naval vessels it captured in November and free the 24 sailors it detained. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea issued its order at its Hamburg headquarters following a hearing earlier this month. The confrontation in the Kerch Strait, which links the Sea of Azov with the Black Sea, marked a flash point in the simmering conflict over Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Libyan renegade force renews push into Tripoli: Heavy fighting raged in the Libyan capital, as eastern forces launched another attempt to advance inside the city controlled by the internationally recognized government. The Libyan National Army force of Khalifa Hifter, who is allied with a parallel government in the east, started an offensive to take Tripoli almost two months ago but has not breached the city's southern defenses. The LNA made a new push Saturday morning, but there was no sign of progress, residents said.

U.S. ambassador to China visits Tibet, calls for dialogue: The U.S. ambassador to China urged Beijing to engage in substantive dialogue with exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama during a visit to the Himalayan region over the past week, the U.S. Embassy said. Terry Branstad also "expressed concerns regarding the Chinese government's interference in Tibetan Buddhists' freedom to organize and practice their religion," an embassy statement said. Hosted by the Tibet Autonomous Region government, Branstad was given access to important religious and cultural sites. He also met with senior Tibetan religious and cultural leaders, the embassy said. China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners, especially journalists and diplomats. There was no immediate response from Beijing.

— From news services