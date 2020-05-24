Jerusalem's Holy Sepulcher reopens after 2-month closure: Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened to visitors after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Church authorities limited entrance to 50 people at a time and required that those entering the site maintain social distance and avoid touching any of the church's stones, icons or other religious items. The church, in Jerusalem's Old City, is the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, entombed and resurrected. The authorities managing the site closed it to visitors in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Shipwrecks off Tunisia leave 1 migrant dead: At least one migrant has drowned, six are missing and more than 80 have been rescued off Tunisia's coast, authorities said, amid a wave of dangerous attempts to traffic migrants across the Mediterranean Sea into Europe. The Tunisian coast guard rescued 11 migrants after an emergency call from a boat filling with water off the city of Sfax, a spokesman said. Divers from the Tunisian emergency services retrieved one body, he said, and the captain and the chief trafficker fled. Six others who had been on the boat are missing, Sfax Gov. Anis Oueslati told the national news agency TAP. The coast guard also rescued 70 people from a boat off the Kerkennah Islands, the governor said.

AD

AD

Earthquake strikes near New Zealand's capital: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital, Wellington, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The earthquake was about 23 miles deep, with the epicenter about 19 miles northwest of the city of Levin, according to GeoNet. It was followed by a 3.5-magnitude quake, then one of 3.6, then 3.7. Several residents reported strong shaking. New Zealand lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire," a 25,000-mile arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

Belarusans protest leader's bid for sixth term: About 1,000 protesters denouncing authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko's pursuit of another term in an upcoming election have held the largest opposition demonstration of the year in Belarus's capital, Minsk. Many of the demonstrators carried slippers as a symbol of protest leader Sergei Tikhanovsky's call to "smash the cockroach." Police, who frequently break up opposition demonstrations, did not intervene this time. Lukashenko, who has suppressed opposition and independent news media in his quarter-century in power, is set to run for a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election.

— From news services

AD