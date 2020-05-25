Washington says both Iran and Venezuela are ruled by repressive regimes.
The first Iranian ship to arrive, the Fortune, is trailed by four other tankers expected to arrive in the next few days. The shipments, however, carry enough fuel for only two or three weeks, analysts say.
— Associated Press
Libya
Coast guard detains 400 migrants in Tripoli
Libya’s coast guard intercepted about 400 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast over the past two days and brought them to the capital of Tripoli, where they were taken to a detention center, the United Nations migration agency said Monday.
Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said the migrants were taken to the al-Nasser detention center in Zawya. The U.N. refugee agency in Libya said two had died of the 315 migrants intercepted and returned to Tripoli early Monday. The other 85 migrants were intercepted earlier by the coast guard.
— Associated Press
Burundi elects president: The candidate of Burundi's ruling party, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has been declared the winner of its presidential election. He won with 69 percent of the vote Wednesday, the election commission said Monday. Ndayishimiye, 52, will succeed Pierre Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005.
Polish leader appoints chief of Supreme Court: Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday appointed a judge backed by the right-wing ruling party as head of the Supreme Court. Malgorzata Manowska also heads the state school for judges and prosecutors. She is under disciplinary investigation for keeping the school job after being appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018.
Syrian highway reopens. Traffic returned to a major highway in Syria for the first time in seven months, after Russian mediation to reopen parts of the road captured last year by Turkish-backed opposition fighters. Syrian Kurdish media and a Syrian Kurdish official said vehicles accompanied by Russian troops began driving between the towns of Ein Issa and Tal Tamr.
— From news services