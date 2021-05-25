Azerbaijan denies firing at Armenian positions: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry denied accusations by Armenia that it had fired across the border at Armenian positions. Armenia said earlier that an Armenian soldier had been killed in a shootout with Azeri forces on its eastern border with Azerbaijan. The Azeri Defense Ministry said the soldier had died in an accident that had nothing to do with the Azeri side. The two countries recently fought a six-week war over the long-contested territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.