The cyclone coming amid a devastating coronavirus surge complicates India’s efforts to deal with both just 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae hit the country’s western coast and killed more than 140 people.
Thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed in coastal regions of the two states for evacuation and possible rescue operations, said S.N. Pradhan, director of the National Disaster Response Force. India’s air force and navy were on standby to carry out relief work.
Fishing trawlers and boats have been told to take shelter until further notice as forecasters warned of high tidal waves.
In West Bengal, authorities scrambled to move tens of thousands of people to cyclone shelters.
Last May, nearly 100 people died in Cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm in more than a decade to hit eastern India, including West Bengal.
In Odisha, a state battered by coronavirus infections, authorities evacuated nearly 15,000 people along the coast, a top official said.
— Associated Press
SOMALIA
Deal on delayed vote reached, official says
Somalia’s foreign minister told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached between the federal government and regional leaders that will lead to long-delayed national elections.
Mohamed Abdirizak said agreement on three issues key to completing the deal was reached “in principle” Tuesday, culminating negotiations between the two sides that began May 22.
There had been growing pressure on President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after scheduled elections on Feb. 8 did not take place because of the lack of agreement on how the vote should be carried out. Two states said they would not take part without a deal.
The federal government and regional leaders began talks in March, but they broke down in early April. At the president’s request, the lower house of Parliament then adopted a special law that extended the terms of current officeholders for two years and abandoned a Sept. 17, 2020, agreement on indirect elections, reverting instead to a one-person, one-vote model.
The decisions sparked widespread opposition, leading to the mobilization of militias, exposing divisions within the security forces, and resulting in violent clashes on April 25.
After the clashes, Mohamed on May 1 asked the lower house of Parliament to reverse its actions, which included extending his mandate for two years. He asked lawmakers to back the agreement the federal government reached with regional leaders on Sept. 17.
— Associated Press
IRAQ
1 killed as protesters, security forces clash
Clashes between security forces and protesters left one person dead and more than a dozen injured Tuesday after hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad to protest a rise in targeted killings of prominent activists and journalists.
Violence erupted near Tahrir Square in the early evening after a largely peaceful demonstration. Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse the crowds and demonstrators hurled stones at riot police, according to witnesses and security officials.
One protester was shot and died in a hospital and more than a dozen were injured, a security official and the semiofficial High Commission for Human Rights said.
The commission reported that nearly 35 activists have been killed since an anti-government protest movement swept Iraq in October 2019.
Many expect the killings to continue as Iraq plans to hold early elections in October.
— Associated Press
Azerbaijan denies firing at Armenian positions: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry denied accusations by Armenia that it had fired across the border at Armenian positions. Armenia said earlier that an Armenian soldier had been killed in a shootout with Azeri forces on its eastern border with Azerbaijan. The Azeri Defense Ministry said the soldier had died in an accident that had nothing to do with the Azeri side. The two countries recently fought a six-week war over the long-contested territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
— From news services