World Digest: May 25, 2022

Khan's backers scuffle with police before rally Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police in Pakistan fired tear gas and scuffled with stone-throwing supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan ahead of planned marches Wednesday toward central Islamabad. Khan had called his followers to rally outside Parliament to bring down the government and force early elections. The marches have raised fears of major violence between backers of the former premier and security forces. The government of Khan’s successor, Shehbaz Sharif, has banned the rally and warned Khan of arrest if he went ahead with it.

The Supreme Court ruled later Wednesday that the rally could take place — but only at a specifically allocated public grounds. However, Khan urged his backers to head toward the square near Parliament for the rally.

Earlier in the morning, riot police fired tear gas and pushed back hundreds of demonstrators who hurled stones as they tried to pass a bridge that was blocked near the city of Lahore to board buses bound for Islamabad, the capital. Dozens of Khan’s followers also briefly clashed with police in Islamabad.

Altercations were also reported elsewhere, including in the city of Karachi, where demonstrators burned a police vehicle.

At least a dozen protesters and many police officers were injured.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last month.

— Associated Press

Blasts kill at least 14 in Kabul, Mazar-e Sharif

Explosions shook Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Taliban said, including a blast inside a mosque in the capital that killed at least five worshipers and three bombings of minivans in the north that killed nine passengers.

The Islamic State group’s local affiliate claimed responsibility for the minivan bombings.

The Kabul Emergency Hospital said it received 22 victims of the mosque blast, including five dead.

A Taliban-appointed spokesman in Balkh province said explosive devices were placed in the vans targeted in Mazar-e Sharif. He said 15 people were wounded in addition to the nine killed.

The Islamic State’s claim was posted by the group’s Aamaq news agency.

— Associated Press

Dozens of migrants missing off Tunisia: Rescue teams searched for dozens of people reported missing after a boat carrying migrants from Libya to Europe capsized off Tunisia's coast. The International Organization for Migration said 30 people were rescued and 75 were unaccounted for after the boat sank off the city of Sfax in southern Tunisia. One body has been recovered, authorities said. According to the Sfax national guard, the vessel ran aground six miles from the Kerkennah Islands.

Uganda criminally charges leader of protests: Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye was criminally charged by authorities, accused of inciting violence with his efforts to stage protests over rising commodity prices that the government largely blames on the war in Ukraine. Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, is a serial campaigner against the government of longtime President Yoweri Museveni and has been arrested dozens of times. He has rarely faced charges in court, however.

— From news services

