In a tweet late Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen in Doha, Qatar, said the group planned to release “a remarkable number” of government prisoners. He called the government’s release of 900 detainees “good progress.”

AD

The prisoner release is part of the U.S. deal with the Taliban, signed Feb. 29, to allow for the eventual withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan, bringing to an end the country’s protracted war.

AD

The deal was seen as Afghanistan’s best chance for peace. But political feuding in Kabul and delays in prisoner exchanges have slowed the deal’s progress toward intra-Afghan negotiations, the most critical phase of the accord.

— Associated Press

COSTA RICA

Prohibition is lifted on same-sex marriage

Costa Rica became the latest country to legalize same-sex marriage when a ruling from its Supreme Court ending the country’s ban went into effect early Tuesday.

AD

Couples held ceremonies — mostly private because of the coronavirus pandemic — to celebrate their unions before judges and notaries after the ban was lifted at midnight.

Costa Rica is the sixth country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage. President Carlos Alvarado Quesada sent a message on state television and social networks, saying, “Today we celebrate freedom, equality and democratic institutions.”

AD

The issue took center stage in Costa Rica’s 2018 presidential election after the Inter-American Court of Human Rights issued an opinion that countries such as Costa Rica, which had signed the American Convention on Human Rights, had to move immediately to legalize same-sex marriage.

AD

It helped propel Alvarado Quesada to a win over an evangelical candidate who had campaigned against it.

In August 2018, the Supreme Court said Costa Rica’s ban was unconstitutional and gave the congress 18 months to correct it or it would happen automatically. The Legislative Assembly did not act, so the law banning same-sex marriage was voided at midnight.

— Associated Press

Police raid Rio governor's residence in pandemic probe: Brazil's Federal Police searched the residence of Rio de Janeiro Gov. Wilson Witzel as part of an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public resources in the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Police did not say whether the former federal judge was personally targeted by any of the 12 warrants in Rio and São Paulo states. An ongoing investigation pointed to irregularities in contracts awarded for the construction of emergency field hospitals in Rio, police said. Witzel said he was innocent and accused President Jair Bolsonaro of interference. The two have clashed over how to tackle the pandemic.

AD

AD

Israeli court rules child sex abuse suspect can stand trial: A court in Israel ruled that a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her students in Australia is fit to stand trial for extradition, setting a July 20 hearing. The ruling was hailed by Malka Leifer's alleged victims, who say she abused them while they were students at an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne, and there are said to be other victims. In 2008, as allegations surfaced, the Israeli-born Leifer left her job at the school and returned to Israel. Australia requested Leifer's extradition in 2014 on 74 charges of child sex abuse. More than 60 Israeli court hearings followed.

U.N. probe faults both Koreas over exchange of fire: A U.N. investigation into a recent exchange of gunfire between the two Koreas has determined that both countries violated the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War, the American-led U.N. Command said. The May 3 exchange was the first shooting inside the demilitarized zone, a de facto border separating North and South Korea, in about 2½ years. There were no known casualties. The multinational investigation team ruled that North Korea breached the armistice by firing four rounds and South Korea by returning fire. It said the investigation was unable to determine whether the North Korean rounds were fired intentionally or by mistake.

— From news services

AD