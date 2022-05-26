World Digest: May 26, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Authorities in Taiwan raided 10 Chinese companies suspected of poaching chip engineers and other tech talent this week, the island's Investigation Bureau said Thursday, the latest crackdown on Chinese firms to protect its chip supremacy. Home to chipmaker giant TSMC and accounting for the majority of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity, Taiwan has ramped up a campaign to counter poaching by Chinese companies in what the island sees as a threat to its chip expertise.

The Investigation Bureau said it raided 10 Chinese companies or their R&D centers, which operate in Taiwan without approval, this week. It said nearly 70 people have been summoned for questioning.

The bureau has launched investigations into about 100 Chinese companies suspected of poaching technology talent, a senior official told Reuters last month.

China’s scramble for chip engineering talent has intensified as Beijing looks to achieve self-reliance in advanced chips, especially after a trade war with the former Donald Trump administration.

Taiwanese law prohibits Chinese investment in some parts of the semiconductor supply chain, including chip design, and requires reviews for other areas such as chip packaging, making it hard for Chinese chip companies to operate on the island legally.

— Reuters

High court raises to 18 age of consent for sex

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the legal age of consent for sex should be raised from 16 to 18, a judgment welcomed by many in a country where rights groups say teen pregnancies are forcing hundreds of girls out of school.

In a ruling handed down this week, the country’s highest court struck down as unconstitutional provisions in the criminal law that set the age of consent for sex at 16. The justice minister and Parliament have 12 months to “enact a law that protects all children from sexual exploitation in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution,” the ruling read.

The case was brought by two women who were married as children.

The age of consent for sex has for long been controversial in this southern African country. Campaigners argued that the 16-year age for consent was too young and allowed for the exploitation of girls.

However, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi argued in Parliament last year that “most children are mature, beyond their age nowadays and are already sexually active.” He claimed that raising the age of consent to 18 “means children below the age of 18 having sexual intercourse will be criminalized” and have “unwanted criminal records.”

— Associated Press

M23 rebels attack military base in east

Democratic Republic of Congo’s army defended a major military camp in the country’s east on Thursday after days of fighting with M23 rebels making advances in the region.

Clashes continued at the Rumangabo base in the Rutshuru area of North Kivu province about 25 miles from the provincial capital, Goma.

More than 20 shells were fired by the rebels on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Rumangabo base, near the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature, and the surrounding area, according to a statement from a military spokesman.

The M23 is largely an ethnic Tutsi group opposed to the Congolese government that started in 2012 and seized control of Goma for nearly a month. United Nations forces and Congo’s army dislodged the M23 from Goma, and many of the rebels fled to Rwanda and Uganda before a 2013 peace deal.

The group has recently resurfaced with increasing attacks in eastern Congo. It accuses the government of not respecting the commitments it made to integrate rebel fighters into the national army.

— Associated Press

U.N. votes narrowly to extend arms embargo on South Sudan: The United Nations Security Council voted by a narrow margin to extend an arms embargo on South Sudan and a travel ban and financial sanctions on targeted individuals for a year. For a resolution to be approved by the 15-member council, it needs at least nine "yes" votes and no veto by a permanent member. The vote on the U.S.-drafted resolution on South Sudan sanctions was 10 to 0, with China, Russia, India, Kenya and Gabon abstaining.

Ex-leader of Louvre charged with money laundering: The former president of the Louvre faces preliminary charges over alleged antiquities trafficking during his tenure as head of the Paris museum. Police charged Jean-Luc Martinez with "complicity in organized fraud" and money laundering, according to the Paris prosecutors' office. It said two of his former colleagues also were taken into custody but released without charges. According to the newspaper Le Canard Enchaine, investigators were looking into whether Martinez "turned a blind eye" to false certificates of provenance for five Egyptian antiquities.

Grenade reportedly kills 5 in Yemen: At least five civilians were killed in Yemen's southern port city of Aden when a man dropped a hand grenade in a fish market, security officials said. The blast also wounded at least 20 shoppers, the officials said. Yemen is awash with small arms that have been smuggled into poorly controlled ports over years of conflict. The country's civil war erupted in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.

— From news services

