Austria

Sebastian Kurz ousted in no-confidence vote

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote Monday following a scandal that had brought down his coalition government.

Kurz, 32, who came to power in 2017 as the world’s youngest elected leader, was removed from office in a vote in which the opposition Social Democrats and his onetime partner — the far-right Freedom Party — turned against him.

Kurz was the first Austrian leader to be ousted via a no-confidence vote in the country’s postwar history. But the conservative’s exile from the nation’s most powerful office may be temporary; he already had announced elections slated for September, and polls show that his party holds a commanding lead.

In European parliamentary elections Sunday, his People’s Party won a resounding victory, suggesting voters don’t hold him responsible for the controversy that befell the Freedom Party.

The far right’s support shrank in the Sunday balloting, with the Freedom Party falling to a distant third place.

After the 2017 election that vaulted him to the top job, Kurz opted for a coalition with the Freedom Party rather than another of the “grand coalitions” between centrist parties that have dominated Austria’s postwar era.

That government collapsed this month after a video emerged of Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to dangle lucrative state contracts before a mysterious Russian woman who had identified herself as an oligarch’s niece.

—Griff Witte

Israel

Netanyahu's efforts remain deadlocked

Israel moved closer to a new election as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government after last month’s national elections remained deadlocked Monday.

In a preliminary vote, parliament decided to dissolve itself. To disperse and set an election date, lawmakers would still have to hold a final vote, likely to take place Wednesday.

Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, has until midnight Tuesday to put a government together, after being delegated the task by President Reuven Rivlin following the April 9 elections.

In a televised address after the initial vote in parliament, Netanyahu pledged to continue pursuing coalition talks and said a new vote would be unnecessary and costly.

In power for the past decade and facing potential corruption indictments, Netanyahu has struggled to seal an agreement with a clutch of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that would ensure him a fifth term.

— Reuters

Syria

Israeli attack kills 1, Syrian official says

Syria said an Israeli attack against a military post in the country's south on Monday killed one soldier and injured another. Israel, in a rare statement acknowledging firing into Syria, said it was responding to antiaircraft fire from the country against one of its combat planes in Israeli airspace. Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its strikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.

Syrian state TV al-Ikhbariya quoted a military official as saying that the Israeli attack came shortly after 9 p.m. and targeted a military outpost east of Khan Arnabeh, a town in Quneitra on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.An earlier statement on state media said one military vehicle was also damaged when a rocket landed in Tal al-Shaar in Quneitra.

— Associated Press

Former Canadian ministers to run as independents: Two former ministers who quit Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government this year over his handling of a scandal said they would run as independents in an election in October. Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott resigned amid allegations that senior Trudeau officials tried to interfere in a corporate corruption case by leaning on Wilson-Raybould when she was justice minister.

Javid to run for British prime minister: British Home Secretary Sajid Javid is joining the race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May. Javid said in a video posted on Twitter that his goal is to restore trust and create new opportunities. "First and foremost," he said, "we must deliver Brexit," noting the Conservative Party's poor results in the European Parliament election. Javid is the son of Pakistani immigrants, and his father worked as a bus driver and shopkeeper. The 49-year-old joins a crowded field that includes former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and former House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom. The winner of the contest to be the next Conservative leader will then by default become Britain's prime minister. The contest is expected to be decided by late July.

Mutharika wins reelection in Malawi: Malawi's President Peter Mutharika has narrowly won reelection with 38 percent of the vote in last week's election. The Malawi Electoral Commission announced Mutharika's victory in Blantyre, the largest city, immediately after the High Court in Lilongwe, the capital, threw out an injunction preventing the electoral commission from declaring the winner.