At the same time, crimes linked to a foreign ideology dropped 23.7 percent to 1,897 and those motivated by a religious ideology fell 27.5 percent to 425.

“The largest threat, as in the past, is the threat from the right,” Seehofer said.

Nearly 40 percent of all political crimes were classified as “propaganda crimes” — such as displaying banned symbols, including the swastika. Violent crime fell 15.9 percent to 2,832 cases.

Of particular note was a 13 percent increase in anti-Semitic crimes to 2,032, more than 93 percent of which were attributed to the far right. Anti-Muslim crimes rose 4.4 percent to 950.

Seehofer said domestic intelligence last year increased surveillance of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, particularly focusing on its youth arm and a faction known as “The Wing,” which has downplayed the country’s Nazi past and suggested it might pursue “revolutionary” means to achieve its political aims.

— Associated Press

DENMARK

Suit filed over law on dismantling 'ghettos'

A group of Copenhagen residents sued the Danish government Wednesday over legislation that authorized dismantling neighborhoods designated as “ghettos,” arguing that the measures discriminate on the basis of ethnicity.

The legislation, adopted in 2018 for the stated purpose of reducing residential segregation, permitted actions such as the eviction of some residents and the sale of homes to private investors to reduce the amount of affordable public housing in these areas to a maximum of 40 percent by 2030.

The lawsuit centers on the criteria the government uses to decide what qualifies as a ghetto. The factors include education and income levels, crime rates and a demographic makeup in which “the proportion of immigrants and their descendants from non-Western countries exceeds 50%.”

The residents named in the lawsuit are all Danish citizens and include people of various ethnicities and races, including white. They say the measure risks creating a lesser class of Danes based on ethnicity and skin color.

— Associated Press

40 villagers reported killed in Congo massacre: Rebels have killed at least 40 people in attacks in Congo's eastern Irumu territory, a local civil rights group said. Members of the Allied Democratic Forces and an Islamic State-linked group known as MTM staged the attacks in Ituri province, the Center for the Promotion of Peace, Democracy and Human Rights said . The rebels used machetes and looted food and other valuables, the civil rights group said. The group said ADF forces have killed at least 627 civilians since Oct. 30. Most attacks have occurred in response to offensives by Congolese troops in the region.

Belgium, France arrest 26 in 2019 truck deaths of migrants: Police in Belgium and France announced the arrests of 26 people suspected of human trafficking in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a refrigerated truck in Britain last year. Judicial authorities said simultaneous raids took place in Belgium and France as part of two investigations. Police said the migrants died of a combination of a lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space. Last month, the truck driver pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a London court.

Philippine court convicts American of online child abuse: A court in the Philippines sentenced an American to life in prison on charges of sexually exploiting Philippine children using webcams to sell videos, photos and live streams to buyers abroad, an official said. The FBI provided the information that led to David Timothy Deakin's arrest in April 2017, a National Bureau of Investigation official said. Deakin, originally from Peoria, Ill., has been in the Philippines since 2000. The webcam scheme involves pedophiles in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia who pay facilitators to sexually abuse children in the privacy of Philippine homes. They watch and help direct the abuses through live-streaming services.

— From news services