For years, Hong Kong and Macao were the only cities in China where people were allowed to mark the anniversary of Beijing’s crushing of the Chinese democracy movement.
The ban on the Hong Kong vigil comes as Beijing has tightened control over the semiautonomous city, after months of anti-government rallies in 2019.
Last year, the June 4 vigil was banned for the first time, with police citing public health risks from the coronavirus.
Also Thursday, the legislature passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the Hong Kong public’s ability to vote, while increasing the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.
The legislation empowers the city’s national security department to check the backgrounds of potential candidates for public office and sets up a new committee to ensure candidates are “patriotic.”
The number of legislative seats will be expanded to 90, with 40 elected by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. Legislators elected directly by Hong Kong voters will be cut from 35 to 20.
— Associated Press
CONGO
Thousands flee amid renewed volcano threat
Tens of thousands of people were fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo for fear of another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city over the weekend.
A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constant Ndima Kongba, said Thursday. He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of nearly 2 million residents.
The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said.
An eruption under Lake Kivu could lead to an explosion of gas in the lake, which could destroy parts of Goma and Gisenyi in neighboring Rwanda.
Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, on Saturday night spewed torrents of lava into villages on the outskirts of Goma, destroying more than 500 homes and resulting in the deaths of more than 30 people.
— Associated Press
Armenia says Azerbaijan seized 6 soldiers: Armenia said six of its troops have been taken prisoner by neighboring Azerbaijan, an incident that exacerbates tensions between the two former Soviet republics in the wake of an outbreak of hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region last year. Azerbaijan said the Armenian soldiers were seized when they attempted to cross the border and place mines on supply routes leading to Azerbaijani positions. Armenia insisted that the soldiers were captured on its side of the border while doing engineering works.
Russian court fines Twitter for failing to delete content: A Russian court fined Twitter 19 million rubles ($259,000) for failing to delete content considered illegal by Moscow, in the latest episode of a long dispute between Russia and the social network operator. Twitter has been subjected to a punitive slowdown in Russia since March, part of a broader standoff between Moscow and big tech companies over beefing up what it calls Internet sovereignty. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor this month partially halted the slowdown after Twitter deleted more than 90 percent of content deemed illegal, which Roskomnadzor says includes posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide.
3 imprisoned over 2017 Islamist attacks in Spain: A Spanish court imposed prison sentences ranging from eight to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017. The three were accused of forming part of the cell or aiding it, but not of directly carrying out the attacks. Two cell members died in an apparently accidental blast at a house while preparing explosives . Six more were shot dead by police after the attackers drove vehicles into bystanders in Barcelona and the nearby town of Cambrils. The Islamic State group asserted responsibility for their actions.
— From news services