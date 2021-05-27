3 imprisoned over 2017 Islamist attacks in Spain: A Spanish court imposed prison sentences ranging from eight to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017. The three were accused of forming part of the cell or aiding it, but not of directly carrying out the attacks. Two cell members died in an apparently accidental blast at a house while preparing explosives . Six more were shot dead by police after the attackers drove vehicles into bystanders in Barcelona and the nearby town of Cambrils. The Islamic State group asserted responsibility for their actions.