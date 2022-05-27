World Digest: May 27, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Iran seizes 2 Greek oil tankers in raids Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers Friday in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf, officials said. The action appeared to be retaliation for Athens’s assistance in the U.S. seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker this week in the Mediterranean. The Islamic Republic faces crushing sanctions from Washington.

The raid marks the first major incident at sea in months as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry said it made a strong démarche to the Iranian ambassador in Athens over the “violent taking over of two Greek-flagged ships” in the Persian Gulf. “These acts effectively amount to acts of piracy,” a ministry statement said. The ministry called for the immediate release of the vessels and their crews.

— Associated Press

7 dead after bus full of troops falls into gorge

A bus carrying soldiers fell into a gorge in India’s remote Ladakh region Friday, killing at least seven and injuring 19 others, officials said.

The bus plunged off a mountainous road and rolled down the 80-foot gorge in the frigid region’s Nubra Valley, police said.

Authorities were investigating whether the accident was caused by a mechanical failure or driver negligence. The privately owned bus was hired by the military to transport soldiers in the high-altitude region.

— Associated Press

2 killed, 9 hurt in ice fall in southern Alps

Two climbers were killed Friday and nine others injured by falling blocks of ice in the Alps in southern Switzerland, police said.

Seventeen climbers, in different groups, were in the area of the Grand Combin massif when the ice blocks broke off at an altitude of 11,150 feet. Two people — a 40-year-old French woman and a 65-year-old Spanish man — died at the scene.

Police said nine people were taken to hospitals in Sion and Lausanne, and that two of them were seriously hurt. Other climbers were evacuated by helicopter.

— Associated Press

Floods damage crops, cut off communities in Suriname: Widespread flooding in the South American country of Suriname has isolated communities, devastated crops and shuttered schools and businesses, according to authorities. Heavy rains in recent days battered the country's interior and southern regions, where farms and electrical and water purification infrastructure are underwater, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency says. The agency says Suriname's southern region is now only accessible by aircraft or boat, and that further flooding is possible given ongoing intense rainfall. Concerns are growing over the lack of food and drinking water, as well as the presence of sewage and a growing number of mosquitoes that could lead to an outbreak of disease.

Resurgent violence in eastern Congo displaces 72,000: Fighting in eastern Congo over the past week between the army and M23 rebel group has forced more than 72,000 people from their homes, the United Nations said Friday. The M23, a rebellion claiming to represent the interests of ethnic Tutsis in eastern Congo, is staging its largest offensive since a 2012-2013 insurrection that captured vast swaths of the countryside. Of the 72,000 who have fled, about 7,000 reportedly crossed into neighboring Uganda, the U.N. Refugee Agency said in a statement.

Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city on building site: Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park near Merida, on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. "We think more than 4,000 people lived around here," said Carlos Peraza, one of the archaeologists who led the excavation of the city, estimated to have been occupied from 600-900 AD.

— From news services

